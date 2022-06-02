The Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC), the world's leading member-driven organization dedicated to improving cancer patient outcomes by advancing the science and application of cancer immunotherapy, is pleased to announce the publication of a new clinical practice guideline (CPG) focused on immunotherapy for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), small-cell lung cancer (SCLC), and mesothelioma.
MILWAUKEE, June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC), the world's leading member-driven organization dedicated to improving cancer patient outcomes by advancing the science and application of cancer immunotherapy, is pleased to announce the publication of a new clinical practice guideline (CPG) focused on immunotherapy for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), small-cell lung cancer (SCLC), and mesothelioma.
The updated manuscript, "Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) clinical practice guideline on immunotherapy for the treatment of lung cancer and mesothelioma," was published in the Journal for ImmunoTherapy of Cancer (JITC), SITC's peer-reviewed online journal and will be available in SITC's guidelines mobile app.
"Lung cancer and mesothelioma were once diseases with few treatment options and a very poor prognosis," said Ramaswamy Govindan, MD, Co-chair of the SITC Lung Cancer and Mesothelioma Immunotherapy Guideline Expert Panel. "Immunotherapy can offer patients with NSCLC, SCLC, and mesothelioma relief from the symptoms of their disease and years more time with their families."
Immune checkpoint inhibitors have contributed to the overall decline in overall mortality rate for lung cancer in recent decades, yet the disease still remains the leading cause of cancer-related death globally. Since the initial United States Food and Drug Administration approval of immunotherapy for metastatic NSCLC after prior treatment with chemotherapy in 2015, several additional checkpoint inhibitor and combination regimens have become standard of care options in earlier lines of therapy as well as in the neoadjuvant and adjuvant settings for early stage disease.
"Patients have more immunotherapy options than ever but selecting the optimal regimen can be challenging given the nuances in indications based on disease characteristics and biomarkers," said Roy S. Herbst, MD, PhD, Co-chair of the SITC Lung Cancer and Mesothelioma Immunotherapy Guideline Expert Panel. "Clinicians need evidence- and expert consensus-based guidance to navigate the evolving therapeutic landscape and SITC brought together leading experts in immunotherapy to review the available evidence and provide recommendations."
To support clinicians in shared decision-making with their patients, the Lung Cancer and Mesothelioma Immunotherapy Guideline Expert Panel developed evidence- and consensus-based recommendations on topics including biomarkers, the selection of appropriate immunotherapeutic regimens, treatment response evaluation and monitoring, and patient quality of life considerations.
An abridged version of the guideline highlighting key information from the publication will be available in SITC's mobile app, along with interactive tools and tables to support clinical decision-making. Updates to the published guideline will appear in the mobile app version when new practice-changing data on lung cancer or mesothelioma become available.
"SITC's CPGs are recognized as the gold-standard information on the use of immunotherapy to offer improved outcomes for patients with cancer," said SITC President Patrick Hwu, MD. "The new CPG Mobile App is an important resource for clinicians to access recommendations and interactive tools to help guide them on immunotherapy for the treatment of lung cancer or mesothelioma based on the most current data."
In addition to the published manuscript, SITC is also offering a number of different opportunities to help clinicians understand and implement the guidelines into their practice. One such resource is free live webinars and on-demand modules hosted on the SITC website that will focus on this published manuscript and provide attendees with the opportunity to ask questions of expert faculty:
- Practical Management Pearls for Immunotherapy for the Treatment of Lung Cancer and Mesothelioma – CPG Webinar
- Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022 | 12:30–1:30 p.m. EDT
- Case Studies in Immunotherapy for the Treatment of Lung Cancer and Mesothelioma – CPG Webinar
- Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022 | 3:30–4:30 p.m. EDT
Click here to view past SITC Cancer Immunotherapy Guidelines webinars on-demand
About the SITC Cancer Immunotherapy Guidelines
SITC Cancer Immunotherapy Guidelines program that has produced a collection of a collection of clinical practice guidelines (CPGs) developed by multi-disciplinary panels of experts who draw from their own practical experience as well as evidence in the published literature and clinical trial data to develop evidence- and consensus-based recommendations on when and how to use immunotherapy to help improve outcomes for patients with cancer. You may read the entire series of CPGs in the Journal for ImmunoTherapy of Cancer (JITC), the society's open access, peer-reviewed online journal.
SITC's expanding catalogue of CPGs spans disease-state specific guidelines for several solid tumors, hematologic malignancies, and toxicity guidelines to assist clinicians with the management of immune-related adverse events. The CPGs are continuously evaluated for potential updates as new data becomes available.
About SITC
Established in 1984, the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) is a nonprofit organization of medical professionals dedicated to improving cancer patient outcomes by advancing the development, science and application of cancer immunotherapy and tumor immunology. SITC is comprised of influential basic and translational scientists, practitioners, health care professionals, government leaders and industry professionals around the globe. Through educational initiatives that foster scientific exchange and collaboration among leaders in the field, SITC aims to one day make the word "cure" a reality for cancer patients everywhere. Learn more about SITC, our educational offerings and other resources at sitcancer.org and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, and YouTube.
About JITC
Journal for ImmunoTherapy of Cancer (JITC) is the official open access, peer-reviewed online journal of the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer featuring an impact factor of 13.751. The journal publishes high-quality articles on all aspects of tumor immunology and cancer immunotherapy, on subjects across the basic science-translational-clinical spectrum. JITC publishes original research articles, literature reviews, position papers and practice guidelines, and case reports; invited commentaries may also be commissioned by the journal editors. These articles, freely accessible at jitc.bmj.com, make JITC the leading forum for tumor immunology and cancer immunotherapy research. Follow JITC on Twitter @jitcancer.
Media Contact
Thomas Martin, Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer, 414-271-2456, tmartin@sitcancer.org
SOURCE Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer