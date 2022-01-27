MILWAUKEE, Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) is pleased to announce the return of the Women in Cancer Immunotherapy Network (WIN) Leadership Institute, a successful program that celebrates and empowers emerging female leaders in the cancer immunotherapy field.
The WIN Leadership Institute provides a forum for female scientists and clinicians to network with luminaries in the field to develop and enhance leadership skills as well as address topics around diversity, inclusivity, conflict management and negotiation. The program, which includes an application process, will be free for accepted applicants to attend. Applicants will be selected to attend the program which takes place on Aug. 1–2, 2022 in Seattle, WA.
"SITC remains committed to advancing the careers of talented and emerging women leaders who are dedicated to better outcomes for cancer patients," said SITC President Patrick Hwu, MD. "The WIN program provides a forum for women to network with other emerging leaders and luminaries, while learning valuable leadership skills that will help them progress in the field of cancer immunotherapy. The long-lasting relationships they will develop and skills they will learn, will empower them to become the next leaders in the field."
Championed by SITC Past President Lisa H. Butterfield, PhD, the Women in Cancer Immunotherapy Network (WIN) is a SITC initiative launched in 2017 that has included annual receptions celebrating women in cancer immunotherapy. The discussions at these receptions have identified strategies to elevate the status of women, both within the society through general leadership roles and faculty opportunities, as well as the field in general.
"I am delighted to once again be a part of this empowering and inspiring program that supports the growth of future women leaders in our field," said Dr. Butterfield. "The program topics, panel discussions and opportunity to interact with current female leaders, along with networking with other like-minded women, will help grow participants' valuable leadership skills. Whether you are in the lab or in the clinic, the WIN program will greatly assist in the professional development in the career paths of all attendees"
Women interested in applying for an opportunity to attend the WIN Leadership Institute are encouraged to submit an application by March 2 at 5 p.m. PST.
Also, SITC is offering five travel awards which will supplement costs up to $750 for those honored to attend. Potential applicants can learn more by visiting https://www.sitcancer.org/education/win.
Established in 1984, the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) is a nonprofit organization of medical professionals dedicated to improving cancer patient outcomes by advancing the development, science and application of cancer immunotherapy and tumor immunology. SITC is comprised of influential basic and translational scientists, practitioners, health care professionals, government leaders and industry professionals around the globe. Through educational initiatives that foster scientific exchange and collaboration among leaders in the field, SITC aims to one day make the word "cure" a reality for cancer patients everywhere. Learn more about SITC, our educational offerings and other resources at http://www.sitcancer.org and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and YouTube.
