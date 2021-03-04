MILWAUKEE, March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) is pleased to announce the return of a successful initiative focused on women in the field. The Women in Cancer Immunotherapy Network (WIN) Leadership Institute is a virtual program, which celebrates and empowers emerging female leaders in the cancer immunotherapy field.
The WIN Leadership Institute provides a forum for female scientists and clinicians to network with luminaries in the field while exploring topics particularly relevant to them in the workplace, including negotiation techniques, breaking through the glass ceiling, conflict resolution strategies and public speaking. The program, which includes an application process, will be free for accepted applicants to attend. Applicants will be selected to attend one of two dates being offered this summer, July 12–13 and Aug. 2–3.
"As a society, SITC has a responsibility and obligation to further the careers and promote to leadership positions the best and brightest in our profession." said SITC President Patrick Hwu, MD. "In 2019, there was an overwhelming number of applicants for this program – more than three times that of the available positions – underscoring the demand for this type of training opportunity. SITC is proud to offer this program for women as part of an overall effort to continue developing future leaders and promoting diversity in cancer immunotherapy."
Championed by SITC Past President Lisa H. Butterfield, PhD, WIN is a SITC initiative launched in 2017 that has included annual receptions celebrating women in cancer immunotherapy. The discussions at these receptions have identified strategies to elevate the status of women, both within the society through general leadership roles and faculty opportunities, as well as the field in general.
"During my term as our society's first female President, one of my primary goals was highlighting and supporting the contributions women have made, and continue to make, in cancer immunotherapy and tumor immunology research. I remain passionate about this commitment," said Dr. Butterfield. "The level of interest and need from women in the field seeking professional development opportunities is substantial, and the Leadership Institute will feature timely presentations and group discussions on topics integral to the advancement of women working in the lab and the clinic, from academia and industry, to support the next generation of female leaders."
Women interested in applying for an opportunity to attend the WIN Leadership Institute are encouraged to submit an application by March 30 at 11:59 p.m. EST.
