DURHAM, N.C., Sep. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SBI2 to hold "High Content 2021" on October 4th - 6th, 2021, on the Labroots platform.
Here is what to expect at SBI2's "High Content 2021" conference:
Monday
- Education Day
Tuesday
- Keynote presentation
- Digital networking opportunities
- Poster session with live chat and video
- Roundtable discussions
- Presentations
Wednesday
- Keynote Presentation
- Poster session with live chat and video
- Roundtable discussions
- Presentations
- Award Ceremony and Annual General Meeting
About SBI2:
The Society of Biomolecular Imaging and Informatics (SBI2) is an international community of leaders, scientists, and students promoting technological advancement, discovery, and education to quantitatively interrogate biological models to provide high context information at the cellular level.
About Labroots:
Labroots is the leading scientific social networking website, offering top scientific trending news and premier educational virtual events and webinars. Contributing to the advancement of science through content sharing capabilities, Labroots is a powerful advocate in amplifying global networks and communities. Not registered yet as a Labroots user? Click here to sign up for free.
