ARLINGTON, Va., April 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Society of Chemical Manufacturers & Affiliates (SOCMA) supports federal agency plans to grant temporary enforcement discretion during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"SOCMA members are scaling up to meet increasing demand for critical, lifesaving products as COVID-19 continues to spread," said Jennifer Abril, SOCMA President & CEO. "Now, more than ever, the health and safety of the chemical workforce is paramount. Companies are applying aggressive measures to mitigate exposures while experiencing frequent changes to the operating landscape. With federal agencies understanding the challenges of this situation, chemical manufacturers can continue to deliver vital products that Americans depend on during this unprecedented time."
According to Robert Helminiak, Vice President, Legal & Government Relations, "SOCMA members face the challenge of maintaining regular compliance obligations at a time when the COVID-19 pandemic has significantly altered normal workflows. As a result, companies are actively evaluating safe and legal paths forward for routine audits, inspections and compliance reporting. We appreciate that federal agencies such as EPA, FDA, OSHA and DHS understand this increasing complexity, and we can firmly state that SOCMA members recognize that safety and environmental protections cannot and will not be sacrificed."
