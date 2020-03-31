NEW YORK, March 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2020 Software as a Service Awards program will donate all proceeds from a new home-working category to the WHO's COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund.
The "Best SaaS Product for Communication, Collaboration or Conferencing" joins 34 other categories recognizing innovation in software-as-a-service, or SaaS.
Head of Operations for the Cloud Awards, James Williams, said: "With the global rise of COVID-19, it's important that organizations worldwide consider the technology to let staff work from home.
"We believe home working can increase efficiency, is good for the environment - and is now an essential weapon in the fight to contain the virus.
"We're specifically looking for joint entries from organizations and their software providers which can raise awareness of the power of home-working software. Home working can maintain productivity while helping shield anyone with a 'desk job' from the risk this global pandemic represents.
"Moreover, home working can help reduce the person-to-person contact often dictated by office work and commuting, which continues to spread the virus and threaten the most vulnerable.
"While the deadline for the awards program is 22 May, we will pass on any of the entry fees for this category to the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund as soon as they come in."
For 2020, the new "Best SaaS Product for Communication, Collaboration or Conferencing" category must be entered separately. Organizations wishing to enter this category alongside one or more others must process two fees, as the proceeds from this new category have been ringfenced to support the WHO's COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund.
All entry fees to this new category will be passed on as a donation for the WHO's Strategic Preparedness and Response Plan. For more information, or to donate directly, please visit: https://www.who.int/emergencies/diseases/novel-coronavirus-2019/donate.
The 2020 Software as a Service Awards program will accept entries until the submission deadline of Friday 22 May.
For the list of categories, and to download the submissions forms, visit the SaaS Awards website at: https://www.cloud-awards.com/software-as-a-service-awards/.
