DENVER, April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- When the stay-at-home order was enacted, Solace Pediatric Home Healthcare made the commitment to do everything possible to meet the needs of its 3,500-plus families by providing services via telehealth. Solace's telehealth therapy program allows clinicians to care for patients via live-video rather than in-person, giving families the same, top-notch level of care without putting children, families and clinicians at risk.
In early March, Solace clinicians reached out to families to assess therapy and other needs, then provided food and therapy equipment to ensure the continuation of care for their patients could go on without a hitch. Solace also offered technology assistance in the form of tablets and one-on-one IT help to families without these resources so they could access teletherapy sessions.
Within two weeks of launching the teletherapy program, Solace was providing the same number and quality of pediatric occupational, physical, speech, feeding and behavior therapy sessions as they were prior to launching the teletherapy program. Solace clinicians have provided over 20,000 telehealth sessions to Colorado children to date.
"It is critical for us to share that Solace is still open for business, accepting new patients, providing essential care for our patients and stepping up to fill a huge gap within the community," said Solace's CEO Darcie Peacock. "Clinicians are seeing major breakthroughs with patients via the virtual therapy sessions, which is incredibly empowering for both the children and their families."
Solace realizes that without access to therapy services provided by schools and clinics, or due to remote locations, many children face the risk of regression, inability to reach developmental milestones, delayed rehab and many other complications. The company is partnering with pediatric specialists, physicians, schools and the Colorado community to ensure all children receive the care they need.
Fulfilling the company's mission to help children live their best lives, Solace is offering virtual comprehensive evaluations and pediatric therapy sessions to new patients who may have lost access to services or need to begin services.
By focusing on the latest innovations, a high standard of care and a passion for community involvement and responsibility, Solace is helping give families a sense of stability and ease in a time of uncertainty.
Find more information at https://solacepediatrichealthcare.com/telehealth-therapy/.
About Solace Pediatric Home Healthcare
Solace Pediatric Home Healthcare is the leading provider of pediatric in-home therapy to over 3,500 children in Colorado. Solace offers physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech and feeding therapy evaluations, consultations and treatment for children from birth to 18 years. The specialized pediatric therapy team is dedicated to providing skilled, evidence-based, patient-focused care in a nurturing environment that promotes those served to grow, learn, play and thrive. From early intervention to the medically complex, home-based care utilizes an individualized treatment plan tailored to meet any child's needs.
Media Contact:
Christine Wood
Email: christine.wood@solacehealthcare.com
Related Images
solace-logo.png
Solace Logo
Related Links