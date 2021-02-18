TORONTO, Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Solid oral dosage drugs typically require knowledge and control of the solid form (e.g., polymorph, hydrate, solvate, co-crystal, amorphous) before the final formulation is developed. The physical form of the drug affects the properties and overall performance (e.g., solubility, bioavailability, stability and purity) for the drug product used by patients. In many cases, it is necessary to have a solid form specification for the drug substance throughout most of the manufacturing process. This webinar will show how a properly chosen, developed and validated method for assessing the solid state of the drug substance can be done efficiently in a phase-appropriate manner.
Join Dr. Patrick Tishmack, General Manager, AMRI in a live webinar on Tuesday, March 9, 2021 at 1pm EST to learn about choosing and developing methods for assessing the solid-state of oral drugs.
For more information, or to register for this event, visit Solid-State Method Development & Validation.
ABOUT XTALKS
Xtalks, powered by Honeycomb Worldwide Inc., is a leading provider of educational webinars to the global life science, food and medical device community. Every year, thousands of industry practitioners (from life science, food and medical device companies, private & academic research institutions, healthcare centers, etc.) turn to Xtalks for access to quality content. Xtalks helps Life Science professionals stay current with industry developments, trends and regulations. Xtalks webinars also provide perspectives on key issues from top industry thought leaders and service providers.
To learn more about Xtalks visit http://xtalks.com
For information about hosting a webinar visit http://xtalks.com/why-host-a-webinar/
Media Contact
Sydney Perelmutter, Xtalks, +1 (416) 977-6555 x 352, sperelmutter@xtalks.com
SOURCE Xtalks