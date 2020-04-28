TAMPA, Fla., April 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Solis Health Plans, a Medicare Advantage Plan, is joining with Florida Family Primary Care Centers to bring COVID-19 testing to senior citizens in Tampa beginning Monday, May 4, 2020. The testing will focus on residents aged 65 or older who are experiencing symptoms of the coronavirus. Test kits will be provided by CBS Labs. Testing will only be offered for those who have scheduled an appointment in advance by calling 813-461-7084. The call center opens at 9:00 a.m. daily and will remain open until the appointment slots for the following day are filled. The drive-thru testing will be available by appointment Monday through Friday between the hours of 8:00 am and 3:00 pm.
"We are pleased to be working with Florida Family Primary Care Centers to bring additional testing options to Tampa," said Solis Health Plans CEO Daniel Hernandez. "This community is important to us, and we are proud to be a part of keeping Tampa safe."
"Our partnership with Solis is essential for ensuring that Tampa seniors have access to coronavirus testing," said Florida Family Primary Care Centers CEO Octavio "Butch" Bravo. "We invite those who are experiencing symptoms to schedule a test. The staff at our centers are prepared to take all necessary precautions to ensure your health and safety."
Testing will take place at the following Florida Family Primary Care Centers locations:
- Pinellas - Pinellas Park (6245 66th Street, Pinellas Park, FL 33781)
- Hillsborough - Town & Country (6726 Hanley Road, Tampa, FL 33634)
- Hillsborough - Temple Terrace (11531 N 56th Street #103, Temple Terrace, FL 33617)
- Hillsborough - Palm River (7444 E. Palm River Rd, Tampa, FL 33619)
- Hillsborough - Plant City (1608 W. Oak Avenue, Plant City, FL 33563)
- Pasco - Hudson (7463 State Road 52, Hudson, FL 34667)
Individuals with an appointment should go to the confirmed center location at their scheduled time. An attendant will be outside to provide additional direction. ID is required for testing. Test results will be provided within 48 hours.
About Solis Health Plans
Solis Health Plans is a community-focused Florida Medicare Advantage health plan that delivers outstanding member experience and exceptional service to its members, providers, and brokers and offers competitive plans with expanded benefits in multiple counties. The company is locally based and self-identifies as the Un-Corporate Plan: personal as opposed to bureaucratic, innovative instead of risk-averse, and accountable rather than ambiguous. Solis Health Plans is committed to exceeding expectations and to being the plan of choice for the communities served, with the goal of achieving better healthcare outcomes.
For more information on Solis Health Plans, please visit www.solishealthplans.com.
Solis Health Plans is an HMO with a Medicare contract and a contract with the Florida Medicaid Program. Enrollment in Solis Health Plans depends on contract renewal.
About Florida Family Primary Care Centers
Florida Family Primary Care Centers (FFPCC) is a network of full-service family practice medical centers of dedicated, experienced healthcare professionals who believe in working with patients to prevent illness and injury and improve their overall health. Each medical professional comes to the practice with years of experience in their area of specialty. FFPCC works together to serve patients' entire families for all medical needs in all stages of life. The centers' healthcare professionals believe in providing comprehensive healthcare services to patients in a friendly, relaxed atmosphere.
For more information on Florida Family Primary Care Center, please visit www.floridafamilyprimarycarecenters.com.