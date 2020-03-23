HOUSTON, March 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Soliton, Inc., (Nasdaq: SOLY) ("Soliton" or the "Company"), a medical device company with a novel and proprietary platform technology licensed from The University of Texas on behalf of the MD Anderson Cancer Center ("MD Anderson"), today announced the results from its pivotal cellulite trial will be now be presented at the AAD 2020 Annual Meeting, to now be held virtually in the next 6-8 weeks.
The Company received notice on Friday, March 20, 2020, that The American Academy of Dermatology (AAD), which was recently forced to cancel their annual dermatology conference due to the coronavirus (COVID-19), is making plans to conduct their conference through a digital event highlighting content that would have been presented at the annual meeting. Soliton's previously accepted oral presentation regarding its pivotal cellulite clinical trial results is expected be presented in a pre-recorded webcast by Dr. Elizabeth Tanzi, the lead investigator on the trial and member of Soliton's Scientific Advisory Board. Details for the virtual presentation will be announced in the coming weeks.
"We are excited and appreciative that the American Academy of Dermatology has planned to host their Annual Meeting virtually this year. We are thankful for the opportunity to share with the physician and dermatology community Soliton's pivotal results regarding the potential of the RAP device to improve the appearance of cellulite," stated Christopher Capelli, MD, founder, President and CEO of Soliton.
About Soliton, Inc.
Soliton, Inc. is a medical device company with a novel and proprietary platform technology licensed from MD Anderson. The Company's first FDA cleared commercial product will use rapid pulses of acoustic shockwaves as an accessory to lasers for the removal of unwanted tattoos. The Company is based in Houston, Texas, and is actively engaged in bringing the Rapid Acoustic Pulse ("RAP") device to the market. The Company believes this "Soliton" method has the potential to lower tattoo removal costs for patients, while increasing profitability to practitioners, compared to current laser removal methods. Soliton is investigating potential additional capabilities of the RAP technology in clinical and preclinical testing, including the potential to improve the appearance of cellulite by creating mechanical stress at the cellular level and inducing significant collagen growth and the potential to treat keloid and hypertrophic scars by targeting the stiffened environment in the intracellular matrix.
For more information about the Company, please visit: http://www.soliton.com
Forward-Looking Statements
Some of the statements in this release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, without limitation, the ability to announce results from the cellulite pivotal study. These statements relate to future events, future expectations, plans and prospects. Although Soliton believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, expectations may prove to have been materially different from the results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Soliton has attempted to identify forward-looking statements by terminology including ''believes,'' ''estimates,'' ''anticipates,'' ''expects,'' ''plans,'' ''projects,'' ''intends,'' ''potential,'' ''may,'' ''could,'' ''might,'' ''will,'' ''should,'' ''approximately'' or other words that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, including those discussed in our SEC filings, including under the heading "Item 1A. Risk Factors" in the Form 10-K for year ended December 31, 2019 we filed with the SEC and updated from time to time in our Form 10-Q filings and in our other public filings with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements contained in this release speak only as of its date. Soliton undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release to reflect events or circumstances occurring after its date or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.