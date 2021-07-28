PASO ROBLES, Calif., July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Rick Torres, owner of the R.W. Torres Insurance Agency in Solvang, California, has some tips for understanding health insurance options. "We all know that healthcare is expensive," said Torres, "and it's important to understand all of the options that are available and how those various options can be of benefit."
A variety of healthcare plans that meet the needs of individuals, families and senior citizens are available from the R.W. Torres Insurance Agency. Torres believes that summarizing the options makes it easier for people to know what is available, which plans meet their needs, and how those needs are met. The options include:
- Supplemental Health Insurance is insurance that helps with additional medical costs associated with hospitalization. Coverage for unexpected extra costs includes private room and private duty nurse fees, outpatient surgery, emergency room visits, extra transportation, lodging, meals, child care, and more. Some of the benefits of supplemental insurance include coverage starting the first day of hospitalization, no deductible, covered hospital stays are payable for up to a year for the same or related condition, reimbursements are paid directly to the insured.
- Medicare Supplement Insurance is an important part of health care for senior citizens. Medicare rarely pays 100-percent of medical care and what remains after Medicare has paid can make things very difficult for those living on fixed incomes. There are several Medicare supplemental plans for seniors but which plans are available is restricted by county. Check with your insurance agent to find out which plans are available in the county where you live.
- Individual Medical Coverage is designed for people who don't have individual health insurance through their or their partner's employer or through some other group. Individuals may be able to enroll in an individual medical plan outside of the yearly open enrollment period, especially when experiencing a covered event, such as having a baby, getting married or divorced, or losing health insurance for almost any reason. Individual major medical coverage provides the essential benefits required under the Affordable Care Act. Individuals may also qualify for reduced premiums. State Farm Individual Medical Coverage is offered in partnership with Blue Cross and Blue Shield. The team at the Solvang insurance agency will be happy to help individuals determine if a State Farm Insurance medical plan is meeting their needs.
Disability insurance isn't exactly medical insurance, but it is still of value because if someone is unable to work due to injury or illness, disability insurance helps pay the bills. There are three types of disability insurance:
- Long-term disability helps replace lost income when you are unable to work.
- Short-term disability insurance assists with funds to help with monthly expenses like car payments, the mortgage or rent, credit cards and also helps replace lost income.
- Individual Credit Disability Insurance pays monthly installments directly to financing institutions.
The right medical insurance plan can cover medical expenses and help with other expenses related to medical care. The team at the Solvang insurance agency is well-versed in the benefits of each available plan and can answer questions and help individuals get the medical plan that best meets their needs.
The R.W. Torres Insurance Agency has been a State Farm Insurance agency since 2007 meeting the insurance needs of California's Central Coast by providing the full suite of State Farm Insurance products, including Auto, Home, Property, Business, Life, and Health.
