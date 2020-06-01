BOULDER, Colo., June 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Somatic Experiencing® Trauma Institute (SE Institute) announced today it has developed a comprehensive set of tools to help people self-regulate and stabilize during times of crisis and stress.
The comprehensive set of tools focuses on SE™ Crisis Stabilization. A primary feature is the SCOPE™ Safety Aid (see attached graphic) that helps stabilize the physiological stress response and build resilience to get through crisis. The SCOPE toolbox, found at www.traumahealing.org/scope , also includes videos, Peer-to-Peer SE™ Crisis Stabilization short programs, and links to practitioners trained to help, all as a feature of SETI's COVID-19 response efforts.
"The coronavirus pandemic is affecting millions of people worldwide with new mental health challenges – anxiety, fear of the unknown, feelings of disorientation – and many of these symptoms manifest themselves in the body," said Michael Changaris, Psy.D., SE Institute Board of Directors Chair. "These feelings can't always be 'talked away.' Because Somatic Experiencing® is a neurobiological intervention technique, simple steps can help decompress stress responses and regulate the nervous system, releasing the 'stuck energy' of trauma."
SCOPE™ is a quick reference tool that can be used by anybody – people of all ages and in all situations – as a practical resource. It offers simple, yet deep practices to interrupt the stress activation. "People can do the entire SCOPE exercise in less than five minutes, or spend more time for a deeper response," said Changaris. "We're particularly committed to helping bring resilience and stress resolution to frontline workers and first responders during COVID-19, but we also know that individuals not on the frontlines are experiencing trauma-induced stress during this time."
The SE™ Trauma Institute is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting trauma resolution and resilience and is a leading training institute for neurobiological intervention therapy. Our training programs are provided in 38 countries around the world and have trained more than 100,000 people in the principles of SE™. Please visit our website for more information on the Institute. Find more about SE™ Crisis and Stabilization and SCOPE at www.traumahealing.org/scope.