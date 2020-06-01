Somatic_Experiencing_Trauma_Institute_Logo.jpg

BOULDER, Colo., June 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Somatic Experiencing® Trauma Institute (SE Institute) announced today it has developed a comprehensive set of tools to help people self-regulate and stabilize during times of crisis and stress.

The comprehensive set of tools focuses on SE™ Crisis Stabilization.  A primary feature is the SCOPE™ Safety Aid (see attached graphic) that helps stabilize the physiological stress response and build resilience to get through crisis. The SCOPE toolbox, found at www.traumahealing.org/scope , also includes videos, Peer-to-Peer SE™ Crisis Stabilization short programs, and links to practitioners trained to help, all as a feature of SETI's COVID-19 response efforts.

"The coronavirus pandemic is affecting millions of people worldwide with new mental health challenges – anxiety, fear of the unknown, feelings of disorientation – and many of these symptoms manifest themselves in the body," said Michael Changaris, Psy.D., SE Institute Board of Directors Chair. "These feelings can't always be 'talked away.' Because Somatic Experiencing® is a neurobiological intervention technique, simple steps can help decompress stress responses and regulate the nervous system, releasing the 'stuck energy' of trauma."

SCOPE™ is a quick reference tool that can be used by anybody – people of all ages and in all situations – as a practical resource. It offers simple, yet deep practices to interrupt the stress activation. "People can do the entire SCOPE exercise in less than five minutes, or spend more time for a deeper response," said Changaris. "We're particularly committed to helping bring resilience and stress resolution to frontline workers and first responders during COVID-19, but we also know that individuals not on the frontlines are experiencing trauma-induced stress during this time."

The SE Trauma Institute is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting trauma resolution and resilience and is a leading training institute for neurobiological intervention therapy. Our training programs are provided in 38 countries around the world and have trained more than 100,000 people in the principles of SE. Please visit our website for more information on the Institute. Find more about SE Crisis and Stabilization and SCOPE at www.traumahealing.org/scope.

