JACKSON'S POINT, Ontario, March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The COVID-19 pandemic has affected work over the past year in many ways, and most HR professionals (64%) agree that employee well-being has been significantly reduced. Organizations with a more integrated and robust approach to well-being have tended to respond more effectively to the pandemic crisis.
The free research report, The State of Employee Health and Well-being 2021, is now available for download. HR.com's Research Institute conducted the study of HR professionals to take an in-depth look at the current state of employee well-being and how organizations are trying to influence and safeguard well-being in recent times.
Looking at companies that report being better at implementing effective well-being, they are more likely to:
- provide resources and/or training to managers to better support employees
- offer a wider range of well-being initiatives
- have fewer employee stressors in the workplace
- create regular opportunities for employees to "check in," placing a higher priority on mental health and associated support
- report better outcomes in the areas of employee experience, retention, engagement, and performance
- plan on increasing well-being initiatives within the next two years
Nearly all responding HR professionals (94%) say that their employer provides at least one type of initiative intended to enhance some aspect of employee well-being. Further, a large majority believe that their organizations have performed well coping with the pandemic with 84% saying their company has done a good job supporting their employees.
"I don't think it's a coincidence that organizations that are doing an amazing job at maintaining the well-being of their employees are also experiencing better business performance and results," stated Debbie McGrath, Chief Instigator and CEO of HR.com. "This research underlines how critical it is for management to focus on supporting their workforces with every aspect of their health."
Download the full report which includes details on eight key takeaways to help HR departments gain insights into how to review their well-being offerings and determine where they can better support their employees with health and wellness policies and processes.
DOWNLOAD RESEARCH REPORT: https://web.hr.com/32w49
About HR.com and the HR Research Institute
HR.com's HR Research Institute helps HR departments keep their finger on the pulse of HR! HR.com is committed to creating inspired and informed workforces by maximizing the potential of HR professionals around the world. Over 1.75 million HR professionals rely on HR.com as the foremost, trusted industry resource for education, career development, and compliance (that many people can't be wrong!). Offerings include the largest network of HR executives, leading-edge industry research from the HR Research Institute, 13 monthly HR-themed epublications, innovative HR education including 250+ annual webcasts, the most comprehensive HR certification exam preparation program supporting SHRM and HRCI certification, as well as helpful HR tools and legal compliance updates. HR.com has the largest knowledge base of HR practices globally and offers unparalleled training and networking for HR professionals all over the world... 24/7... 365 (just in case you can't get enough HR). Visit http://www.hr.com/featuredresearch to download research (always free) and to maximize HR potential. #hrresearchinstitute
For more information, contact:
Jenna Watson Gudgel
PR Manager, HR.com
jenna(at)hr.com
Media Contact
Jenna Watson Gudgel, HR.com, 877-472-6648 Ext: 145, jenna@hr.com
SOURCE HR Research Institute