WASHINGTON, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SOME (So Others Might Eat) is excited to officially open registration for its 20th Annual Trot for Hunger 5k! The race, on Pennsylvania Avenue in front of the United States Capitol, includes a timed and untimed 5K, as well as a Little Turkey 1-Miler for children under 10 and a family-friendly event festival. More than 8,500 members of the community are expected to participate in this safe and impactful annual tradition. The 2021 Trot for Hunger 5k is presented by General Dynamics.
"The Trot for Hunger 5K is the largest event in the District dedicated to fighting poverty and homelessness," SOME President & CEO Ralph Boyd noted. "There are more than 5,000 men, women, children, seniors, and veterans experiencing homelessness in our nation's capital. While the full scope of the economic fallout from coronavirus is still unknown, pre-pandemic, nearly one in five DC residents lived at or below the poverty line, and food insecurity in the District is expected to rise 45-60%, making SOME's services even more crucial."
Now in its 20th year, the Trot for Hunger was held virtually in 2020, and still raised more than $300,000 to support SOME's mission. This year the event returns in-person and virtually to continue this time-honored Thanksgiving tradition and participants aim to raise more than $500,000. Thousands of volunteers, supporters, racers and members of the community will join in this mission.
Registration is available online and will remain open until November 19. Strict COVID-19 and safety protocols, including distancing, staggered start times and mask-wearing, will be coordinated in conjunction with numerous local and federal agencies.
To learn more about the event, visit: http://trotforhunger.org/.
About SOME's Trot for Hunger 5K
SOME's Trot for Hunger 5K is a fundraising and community building event that brings awareness to our neighbors in the District experiencing poverty, homelessness and hunger. Now in its 20th year, the event aims to bring together more than 8,500 members of the community for a safe and impactful annual tradition. The event includes both a timed and untimed 5K along Pennsylvania Avenue in front of the United States Capitol, as well as a Little Turkey 1-Miler race and a family-friendly event festival. SOME's Trot for Hunger is the largest and only DC-based Thanksgiving Trot in the region.
About SOME (So Others Might Eat)
SOME provides material aid and comfort to our vulnerable neighbors in the District, helping them break the cycle of poverty and homelessness through programs and services that save lives, improve lives and help transform lives of individuals and families, their communities and the systems and structures that affect them. Learn more at some.org.
Media Contact
David McCorvey, SOME (So Others Might Eat), +1 202-2154391, dmccorvey@some.org
SOURCE SOME (So Others Might Eat)