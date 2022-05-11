SOME's (So Others Might Eat) Annual Event Returns In-Person to Support Thousands of DC Residents Experiencing Homelessness, Hunger, and Poverty
WASHINGTON, May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SOME is pleased to announce the return and rebrand of its 18th annual Young Professionals Gala at the newly renovated Schuyler DC, on May 14th at 8:00. Presented by the executive board of SOME's Young Professionals Network (YPN), the Spring Fling Gala (formerly the Winter Ball) will welcome the region's emerging professionals, philanthropists, and socialites for an enjoyable evening with their friends and colleagues in support of SOME's mission. The YPN will be joined by reality star and former Miss DC, Ashley Darby, who will emcee the event.
After the inspiring Young Professionals United for SOME event at Audi Field last year, the YPN is thrilled to partner with The Schuyler DC to once again safely host the annual black-tie gala which is slated to raise a significant amount of funds for SOME programs. The highly anticipated spring cocktail reception is sponsored by many of the region's leading businesses and associations that are dedicated to advancing SOME's mission. Spring Fling attendees can expect to mingle with rising leaders from the event's top sponsors including Carlyle, CBRE, Ernst & Young, Kirkland & Ellis, Latham & Watkins, McKinsey & Co., and The U.S Chamber of Commerce Foundation, among others.
"I love the energy and enthusiasm of our YPN members who champion SOME's mission through their continued outreach and special events," said Ralph Boyd, SOME's President, and CEO. "Together, I know that SOME can help break the cycle of poverty and homelessness in our region with the support of our energetic YPN members who represent DC's next generation of leaders."
The SOME Young Professionals are a vibrant and engaged group of individuals committed to supporting SOME as fundraisers, volunteers, advocates, and ambassadors. Proceeds from the Spring Fling Gala will benefit SOME's programs, including its job training, residential substance use disorder treatment, and affordable housing with supportive services.
The YPN will host an after-party at Duke's Grocery in Foggy Bottom. The restaurant group known for its extensive Happy Hour, Proper Burger, and weekend brunch will transform into a late-night hotspot with DJ and the drinks will be flowing! Also, enjoy late-night appetizers including Proper Burger Sliders!
About SOME's Young Professionals Network
SOME's Young Professionals Network (YPN), co-chaired by David Vaughn of Carlyle and Kenny Roberts of Invariant, is a vibrant and engaged group of individuals committed to supporting SOME as fundraisers, volunteers, advocates, and ambassadors. Over the past 19 years, the SOME Young Professionals have raised over $3 million to support SOME's comprehensive programs to help families and individuals find pathways out of poverty and achieve long-term stability and success. Each year, the YPN participates in fundraising events, professional development activities, networking, days of service, volunteer efforts, and more - making a difference throughout the national capital region!
About SOME
SOME provides material aid and comfort to our vulnerable neighbors in the District, helping them break the cycle of poverty and homelessness through programs and services that save lives, improve lives and help transform the lives of individuals and families, their communities, and the systems and structures that affect them. Learn more at some.org.
