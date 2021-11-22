SPRINGFIELD, Mo., Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Somly, the company at the forefront of treatment for insomnia, announces the addition of Dr. Jack Edinger as the organization's Chief Clinical Officer.
"The addition of Dr. Jack is a great win for Somly," says Dr. Robert Oexman, Somly Chief Executive Officer and Founder. "Dr. Jack's decades of expertise leading treatments for insomnia bring a level of offerings patients can't find anywhere else. We're incredibly excited about how he will work with us to continue treating our patients and getting them back to quality sleep."
Dr. Edinger has been studying and treating sleep disorders for nearly 40 years. He has authored more than 150 pieces of research, and has been featured in the Journal of the American Medical Association, Archives of Internal Medicine, JAMA Psychiatry, Sleep, Journal of Clinical Sleep Medicine, Journal of Sleep Research, and many, many others.
In addition to his role with Somly, Dr. Edinger serves as a professor in the department of Medicine at National Jewish Health. His work there focuses largely on insomnia research and treatment.
With Somly, Edinger will continue his focus on causes and mechanisms involved in insomnia, as well as developing and/or improving current insomnia management strategies. His expertise will help Somly's board-credentialed sleep coaches continue to improve on their already high-level of sleep coaching.
"I'm always excited about the opportunity to help people improve their sleep," says Edinger. "Doing it with Somly will allow me to help many more people than I might have otherwise."
About Somly
Somly is an organization focused on helping people through insomnia without the use of medicine or sleep aids. Somly patients work through a six-week CBTI program based on research and clinical practice. Over the course of our program, patients come to understand the science of sleep. The Somly board-credentialed sleep coaches guide patients through the process of changing their thoughts around sleep, teach them how to identify the internal and external factors that rob them of rest, and help them retrain their brains to discover the drive for sleep. The Somly program consists of one-on-one discussions with a sleep coach—no bots or self-guided treatments. The treatment program is based on each individual situation and is customized to fit each patient's sleep needs.
