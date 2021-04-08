ROSEVILLE, Calif., April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sonrisa, a premier independent living community, is pleased to announce that it has opened a new information gallery off-site of the development. The centrally located new community plans to open July 2021 and is managed by Milestone Retirement for Alliance Residential Realty. Construction on Sonrisa Senior Living began in December 2019.
The new information gallery is located at 1099 Roseville Parkway, Roseville, CA 95678 which is across from Lazy Dog Restaurant and within a mile from The Fountains Shopping Center and Westfield Galleria Mall. The information gallery is open daily to answer questions and show the new community to those interested in learning more. To schedule a safe and personal appointment, please call 916-755-6744.
"We are excited to share all that our community has to offer residents, from our beautiful, brand new community, to an array of amenities and services. It has been built to a standard that resonates with today's aging population. Our new residents will have the added benefit of helping to set the personality of Sonrisa," said Dale Masters, director of sales and marketing.
Sonrisa Senior Living is a 201-unit apartment home community, designed with spacious residential layouts and numerous amenity spaces. It will feature a variety of alcove, one and two-bedroom residences ranging from 612 sq. ft. to 1,167 sq ft. It's ideally located for seniors with easy access to shopping, dining, medical, parks and recreation, and entertainment options.
Drawing upon the area's warmth and history, Sonrisa will set a new standard in Senior Living. The full service, independent living community, will feature
- Chef Prepared Meals, Housekeeping, Linen Service, Utilities, Basic Cable, High Speed Internet, Wellness-Activity-Lifestyle Programs and Much More are included in the Monthly Fee!
- Chef Display Open Kitchen
- Elegant Restaurant Dining
- Poolside Dining
- Lobby Lounge and Bar
- State-of-the-Art Fitness Center
- Yoga and Dance Studio
- Bistro Café with Outdoor Dining
- Full-Service Beauty Salon and Barber, Day Spa
- Theater and Media Room
- Multipurpose Room
- Courtyard Pool, Water Fitness
- Raised Flower and Vegetable Gardening
- Outdoor Barbeques
- Bocce Ball Court
- Pickle Ball Court
- Dog Park and Indoor Dog Wash
- Stimulating Group Outings
- Scheduled Transportation
- Resident Interest Clubs
- Concierge Services
- Information Kiosks
- Month to Month Rental
For more information, visit the website Sonrisa Senior Living.
About Sonrisa Senior Living
Scheduled to open in summer 2021, Sonrisa will provide the finest independent senior living experience for their residents. Located in Roseville, California, this exceptional community strives to ensure that residents live every day in a way that truly fulfills them, with social connectivity and individual freedom in perfect balance while enjoying all of the amenities of the most exquisite independent living community in Roseville. It is operated by Milestone Retirement, dedicated to creating an environment where residents, employees, and investors all feel equally valued and respected. Milestone provides management services to over 38 communities offering independent living, assisted living, memory care, and specialty care to residents across the U.S.. For more information, visit the website Sonrisa Senior Living.
Media Contact
Stacia Kirby, Milestone Retirement, 206-478-5841, stacia@kirbycomm.com
SOURCE Sonrisa Senior Living