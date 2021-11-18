PHOENIX, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- HeroZona Foundation is excited to announce the 18th annual Thanksgiving Turkey Giveaway in a drive-thru format to ensure the safety of volunteers and individuals picking up the donations. On Monday, November 22, families in need will receive free turkeys beginning at noon at the Travis L. Williams American Legion Post 65 (1624 E. Broadway Rd.) There will be a limit of one frozen turkey per family with no income requirements or ID necessary, while supplies last.
Unvaccinated community members will also have the chance to receive a $100 grocery gift card if they opt to receive either one dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine or two doses of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines at any upcoming OneCommunity Initiative event.
"This year's holiday season is a chance to celebrate the community's slow return to normalcy following COVID-19," said Alan "AP" Powell, chairman of AP & Associates - Strategic Alliances, U.S. Army Desert-Storm Veteran and HeroZona cofounder. "We want to make sure that families have both hearty Thanksgiving meals and the chance to get vaccinated if they aren't already."
"Giving back to those in need is what we as public servants should be involved with," said Jeri Williams, Police Chief of the Phoenix Police Department. "The American Legion Post 65 has been a place where people who have served continue to serve the community. Phoenix P.D. is proud to be a part of this effort."
"Crescent Crown along with our valued retail partners are so proud and honored to support the Thanksgiving Turkey Drive-Thru Giveaway and believe that everyone, including the less fortunate in our community, should be able to enjoy a joyous Thanksgiving dinner with their family and friends," said Bubba Moffett, President of Crescent Crown Distributing.
"A big part of our company mission is to always give back to the community that takes care of us and we are honored to partner up with our friend Alan Powell and the other sponsors to turn this heartfelt initiative into a reality for families throughout the Valley."
"The Loyalty Restaurant & Lounge family are proud supporters of events like this, that give us purpose and shows dedication to the betterment of surrounding communities," said June Durr, Loyalty Restaurant & Lounge Owner. "Without caring and unselfish individuals who are willing to give back, many services and events within our communities would not be possible. Without this drive and other similar events, less fortunate families could be negatively impacted."
The giveaway is supported by a variety of different partners including Andrew and Amy Cohn, Phoenix Police Department, Phoenix Fire Department, Crescent Crown Distributing, Equality Health Foundation, Albertsons and Safeway, Prensa Arizona, APS, Mega 104.3, 101.1 The Bounce, Arizona Diamondbacks, Phoenix Suns, SRP, Safeway, U.S. Representative for District 7 Ruben Gallego, Arizona State District 27 Senator Rebecca Rios, Arizona State District 27 Representative Reginald Bolding, Arizona State District 27 Representative Diego Rodriguez, Maricopa County District 5 Supervisor Steve Gallardo, City of Phoenix District 8 Vice Mayor Carlos Garcia, Velma Treyham with Thinkzilla Consulting, 100 Black Men of Phoenix, Greater Phoenix Urban League, 48 Foundation, Arizona Coalition for Change, Loyalty Restaurant & Lounge, Roosevelt Elementary School District, Phoenix Union High School District, La Campesina 101.9 Phoenix, The Salvation Army Ray and Joan Kroc Center Phoenix, the Zion Institue and the African American Christian Clergy Coalition.
For more information about the foundation's community program partnerships visit herozona.org or follow on Facebook.com/HeroZonaOrg.
About the HeroZona Foundation
The HeroZona Foundation is a non-profit organization that empowers Heroes in the community through entrepreneurship, employment, and education. The group works with veterans, first responders and those that bring social good to future generations and under-served communities. The foundation's mission is to create opportunities for the brave men and women who serve their country, and community, every day. For more information, please visit HeroZona.org.
