CAMBRIDGE, Mass. and WASHINGTON, May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sorcero, the leading Omnichannel Analytics Platform for Life Sciences, today announced it has become a Certified B Corporation for meeting the highest standards of social and environmental performance. This recognition solidifies Sorcero's commitment to sustainability, accountability, and transparency as it becomes among the first artificial intelligence companies to receive the certification.
Since its inception in 2018, Sorcero has promoted business and technology for good. CEO Dipanwita Das co-founded Sorcero with the vision to improve lives and patient outcomes through better use of the world's knowledge. "At Sorcero, we care deeply about the problems we set out to solve," shares Das. "Life sciences experts have the power to uncover breakthroughs that transform medicine, revolutionize science, and save lives. Together, we can change the world for the better by pursuing solutions that transform global health."
With Sorcero's AI-augmented omnichannel analytics, leading life sciences organizations, including 4 out of the top 5 global pharmaceutical and biotech enterprises, capture 300% more insights and reduce the time to surface key findings down from months to hours. Clearer data and streamlined processes enable 83% faster medical asset generation, which means that patients can receive critical life-saving treatments in a fraction of the time.
Sorcero joins over 4,000 Certified B Corporations in more than 75 countries, across 153 industries in an effort to build a more inclusive and sustainable world. The certification holds businesses—including Patagonia, Danone, Coursera, and United Therapeutics—to the highest standards of social and environmental responsibility, legal accountability, and public transparency.
To earn the certification, Sorcero met benchmarks across five categories of the B Impact Assessment: Community, Customers, Environment, Governance, and Workers. The B Corp Certification reaffirms the progress Sorcero has made in sustainability and transparency, while enforcing the highest standards to continue improving, measuring, and managing its impact on people and the world in which we live.
Sorcero is the leading omnichannel analytics and AI platform for life sciences. Its advanced AI-augmented insights enable 4 of the top 5 global pharmaceutical and biotech organizations to gain clarity and complete visibility on the efficacy and impact of their scientific engagement on patient outcomes. Medical affairs teams rely on Sorcero to 10x their productivity, generate evidence, and transform their medical strategy in real-time across their therapeutic landscape.
Sorcero is privately held and headquartered in Washington, DC, and Cambridge, MA. For more information, visit http://www.Sorcero.com.
