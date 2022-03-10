WASHINGTON and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sorcero, the leading Life Sciences Language Intelligence Platform, today announced it has received the 2022 Products That Count Product Award in the "Product Innovation" category. The 2022 Product Awards recognized 27 product-forward teams across six categories, including fellow winners Hootsuite, Pandadoc, Workday, and Twilio.
In partnership with Capgemini, a global leader in consulting, technology services, and digital transformation, and Mighty Capital, a Silicon Valley venture capital firm, the Products That Count Product Awards celebrate the best products for product managers. This year's theme is "The Age of Product," reflecting the unprecedented acceleration in digital transformation over the past year.
The award comes on the heels of yet another year of strong performance for Sorcero, delivering a new brand, new products and new partnerships to position the company as the top-tier Life Sciences Language Intelligence Platform. Sorcero experienced growth milestones in several key areas over the course of the last year, including:
- Publication of the results of its Intelligent Literature Monitoring solution with embedded AI, co-authored by Moderna, Medistrava, and Coherus, demonstrating double-digit absolute performance above those of the state-of-the-art models by Google and OpenAI across all study and literature types. The real-world results exceed the regulatory-grade 95% NPV threshold, delivering the next generation of advanced analytics for medical and technical content, and reducing clinical review time by 88%.
- A 126% increase in employee headcount, including the addition of several strategic leadership roles: Executive Chief of Staff Zaneta Handa, Vice President of Marketing and Growth Elizabeth Venafro, Vice President of Machine Learning Sandra Carrico, Vice President of Product Brian Peet, and Senior Scientist Walid Saba.
- The addition of two of the top AI practitioners as VC investors, the Head of Data Science and AI at Uber and the former head of AI at Slack.
- The completion of a major rebrand, including a new logo, brand manifesto, collateral, messaging and brand guidelines.
"This award reaffirms our tremendous evolution over the past year from a promising AI company into the leading Life Sciences Language Intelligence Platform," said Dipanwita Das, Co-founder and CEO of Sorcero. "With our best-in-class technology and exceptionally talented team, we're confident that Sorcero's momentum is only beginning."
Sorcero's impressive growth is driven by the large and growing $42 billion life sciences analytics market. Highly fragmented and rapidly changing, this market is heavily investing in technological innovation. Sorcero's industry-leading Language Intelligence Platform for Life Sciences enables medical affairs and regulatory affairs to gain clarity and complete visibility on the efficacy and impact of their scientific engagement on patient outcomes.
"We received over 3,000 nominations, up from 2,000 nominations last year," says Products That Count Founder and CEO SC Moatti. "This growth aligns with the rapid expansion we've seen in our network of 300,000 product managers. The Age of Product has arrived, and the role of product managers has never been more important."
About Sorcero
Sorcero is the leading life sciences language intelligence platform. Its advanced analytics enable 40% of the top 10 global life sciences organizations to gain clarity and complete visibility on the efficacy and impact of their scientific engagement on patient outcomes. Medical affairs and regulatory affairs teams rely on Sorcero to dramatically increase productivity by 10X and decrease literature monitoring time by 90% with 99.8% sensitivity and 96.1% specificity.
Sorcero is privately held and headquartered in Washington, DC, and Cambridge, MA. For more information, visit http://www.Sorcero.com.
