Sorrento Enters Into Letter Of Intent To Acquire SmartPharm And Develop Pipeline Of Gene-Encoded Therapeutic Antibodies, Starting With Neutralizing Antibodies To Treat COVID-19 and Cancer Therapeutics

-- The combination of SmartPharm's Gene Mab(TM) gene-encoded in vivo expression system and Sorrento's SARS-CoV-2 neutralizing antibodies may potentially provide longer-acting, single injection protection against COVID-19. -- The combination of Sorrento's proprietary fully human G-MAB(TM) Antibody Library and SmartPharm's Gene-Encoded Therapeutics (GET) Platform is expected to provide a vast product pipeline of novel, long-acting therapeutic proteins for treating a broad range of diseases, including cancer.