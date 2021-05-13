NEW YORK, May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sosemo LLC has been named to Inc. magazine's annual list of the Best Workplaces for 2021. Hitting newsstands May 18 in the May/June 2021 issue, and as part of a prominent Inc.com feature, the list is the result of a wide-ranging and comprehensive measurement of American companies that have created exceptional workplaces and company culture whether teams are operating in person or remotely.
Sosemo is a strategic digital marketing agency headquartered in New York City that provides media planning, buying and campaign management services for health, consumer packaged goods and B2B clients.
Collecting data from thousands of submissions, Inc. singled out 429 honorees this year. Each nominated company took part in an employee survey, conducted by Quantum Workplace, on topics including management effectiveness, perks, and fostering employee growth. The organization's benefits were also audited to determine the company's overall score and ranking.
"Our team of Sosemo-ians have a shared passion for creativity and a roll-up your sleeves entrepreneurial spirit. Though our ambitious crew prioritizes delivering superior results for clients, hard work doesn't come at the expense of our culture. Between our beliefs pertaining to embracing employee interests, passions and having the managerial systems that we developed in place to reward employees, we are well positioned for explosive growth and innovation." - Larry Gurreri, CEO.
"The definition of a positive workplace has changed drastically over the past year," says Inc. magazine editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "Stocked fridges and nap pods were no longer perks many companies could rely on once work went remote. So, this year's list is even more important as it reveals organizations that continue to enrich the lives of its employees amid a pandemic."
About Sosemo
Sosemo stands for Social, Search and Mobile and is built upon a simple premise: effective marketing campaigns must harness the power of Social, Search and Mobile technology, innovations and insights to deliver the right content to the right audience at the right time. Sosemo consists of two divisions: Sosemo Media and Sosemo Health.
Sosemo Media is an award-winning strategic media planning, buying and campaign management agency that specializes in marketing brands across the digital landscape. The client services team leverages core digital channels including search marketing (SEM/SEO), social media, display and programmatic to increase brand awareness and acquisitions for clients.
Sosemo Health is one of the largest pharma-focused performance media groups in the world. The division is dedicated to marketing health brands to patients and doctors. The team views marketing as a service that connects patients with information about their treatments and makes them better communicators with their doctors.
About Inc. Media
The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit http://www.inc.com.
About Quantum Workplace
Quantum Workplace, based in Omaha, Nebraska, is an HR technology company that serves organizations through employee-engagement surveys, action-planning tools, exit surveys, peer-to-peer recognition, performance evaluations, goal tracking, and leadership assessment. For more information, visit QuantumWorkplace.com.
