TORONTO, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Endoscopic measures of disease severity are key criteria for subject enrollment and outcome measures of therapeutic intervention. Understanding the sources of variability associated with centralized interpretation of endoscopic video data is important in the planning and execution of a clinical trial of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).
Having the right central readers with experience in central reading of endoscopic video along with the appropriate training, standardized reading rules and efficient tools to allow for ease of scoring is important for a successful trial. However, getting good quality video data to the centralized readers is just as important. Training of the investigative site personnel about the importance of quality video acquisition, along with providing guidance and tools to enable the highest quality acquisition is just as key.
