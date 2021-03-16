COLUMBUS, N. C., Mar. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- An organization of equine veterinary practice specialists, Avanti Equine Veterinary Partners provides resource management and marketing strategy with an innovative approach. Regularly closing on new partnerships with veterinary practices, Avanti established its newest alliance with South Carolina Equine Associates (SCEA) on December 8th.
Avanti's business model is to create a national network of equine veterinary hospitals and ambulatory practices that leverage a shared management team and have a common vision of collaboration and innovation, providing excellent care for patients, clients, and staff. "At some stage in each practice's business life cycle, the business owners realize that their business systems are inadequate to support growth, or perhaps, even the status quo," says Dr. Andrew Clark CEO of Avanti Equine Veterinary Partners'. "A partnership with Avanti Equine Veterinary Partners offers each practice a shared service model that supports the non-veterinary activities of the practice." Developing a regional "hub and spoke" network, Avanti has "hub" practices with Tryon Equine Hospital in Columbus, NC, as well as Desert Pines Equine in Las Vegas, NV and 'spokes' in Charlotte, NC, along with its newest partner, SCEA, in Camden, SC. The group also has plans to extend SCEA's reach to accommodate areas where reliable veterinary coverage is not easily accessible.
Home of the National Steeplechase Museum, the beginnings of the equine industry can be traced to Camden, South Carolina. Called the "Steeplechase Capital of the World," the development of Camden as a winter resort and training center is what drew Dr. Jeff Witwer there to care for the horses, with the SCEA practice naturally evolving from there. Starting SCEA in 1994, Dr. Witwer says that the partnership with Avanti allows them to better live up to their mission statement which is, "Striving to provide the best possible care for people's horses with the most widely accessible resources." Giving their team unmatched support, SCEA is enthusiastic about the new technology platforms, updated equipment, and the ability to collaborate with the Avanti team of doctors, all of which enable them to be more efficient and innovative in their practice of veterinary medicine. "Their professionalism improves our professionalism, allowing doctors to make better use of their time and more quality medicine for existing clients, hopefully developing a larger number of new clients," says Dr. Witwer. Enhanced technology gives them the advantage of focusing on veterinary medicine while Avanti manages support, human resources, accounting, marketing expertise, and more. SCEA is confident that the partnership with Avanti will continue to carry on the legacy of the practice with excellence.
Offering specialization with new and current associates, the Avanti business systems support also provides even more expansive emergency coverage. In addition, the doctors will have hotline access to the Avanti network of specialists to consult or refer patients. Avanti is excited about the opportunity to partner with the veterinarians at SCEA who are committed to excellent patient, client, and staff care and looks forward to the growth of their network, of innovative, collaborative veterinarians
About Avanti Equine
Avanti Equine Veterinary Partners, LLC is an equine veterinary practice network that provides management and operational strategy by investing resources in equine practices to help with forward-thinking growth. Unlike other companies, Avanti's sole focus is on the equine industry and working with equine veterinarians to tailor a plan to meet their goals while supporting their staff and clients. To learn more about Avanti, visit https://avantiequine.com/
Media Contact
Lisa C. Floyd, Avanti Equine Veterinary Partners, 828-351-6433, info@avantiequine.com
SOURCE Avanti Equine Veterinary Partners