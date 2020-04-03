GREENVILLE, S.C., April 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Premier Medical Laboratory Services (PMLS), an industry leading diagnostic laboratory, headquartered in Greenville, South Carolina, announced last week their status as the first laboratory in South Carolina validated for COVID-19 testing under CDC guidelines and the FDA's Emergency Use Authorization (EUA). PMLS plans to provide free COVID-19 testing to first responders throughout the state of South Carolina. The launch of this free testing comes in effort to maintain the strength of South Carolina's front line of defense during the COVID-19 outbreak and to show appreciation for their dedicated work and sacrifice.
"Since the beginning of our validation process for COVID-19 testing, our primary mission has been to increase access to quality COVID-19 testing for South Carolinians," Kevin Murdock, founder of Premier Medical Laboratory Services said. "In the same spirit, we want to support our first responders who continue to keep our state safe during this pandemic and incomparable time of uncertainty. We want to sincerely thank them for all they are doing."
PMLS will begin accepting specimens for free first responder testing by the end of next week. The test can be ordered by the first responder's medical provider. Once collected at these healthcare facilities, the specimens are then sent to PMLS's 40,000 sqft COLA and CLIA regulated laboratory for molecular diagnostic testing. Results are anticipated to be provided within 24 - 72 hours upon lab receipt of the testing sample. Lead times may extend due to testing volume.
PMLS is working with healthcare providers across the state to provide access to additional collection sites and will provide that information as it becomes available.
For more information visit www.premedinc.com/first-responders
This testing will be available to first responders, listed below, who believe they have been exposed to the virus, but do not otherwise meet current testing criteria:
- Law Enforcement Officers
- Firefighters
- EMTs/Paramedics
ABOUT PREMIER MEDICAL LABORATORY
Premier Medical Laboratory Services (PMLS) is a CLIA and COLA regulated laboratory based in Greenville, South Carolina focused on providing clinically meaningful results to medical practitioners. Premier Medical Laboratory Services offers a variety of highly specialized tests including: the only Type II Diabetes molecular predisposition test available in the U.S., advanced cardiovascular testing, hereditary cancer screening, carrier screening, women's health panels, pharmacogenomics, serum allergy testing, blood wellness, Hepatitis C genotyping, respiratory pathogens, gastrointestinal pathogens, and more. In addition to its specialty programs, Premier Medical Laboratory offers a comprehensive testing menu of general chemistry, immunoassay, and hematology tests. The company also is proud to offer a patient friendly billing policy. For more information, please visit www.PreMedInc.com or call 1.877.335.2455.
