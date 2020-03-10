BOYNTON BEACH, Fla., March 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dipnarine Maharaj, MD, Medical Director has announced that Stem Cell Cryobank has been granted AABB (formerly known as the American Association of Blood Banks) Re-Accreditation for Cord Blood Processing, Storage, Distribution and Hematopoietic Progenitor Cells Collection, Processing, Storage, and Distribution as assessed under the 9th edition of the Standards for Cellular Therapy Services. The formal accreditation was received on February 7, 2020 from Beth H. Shaz, MD, AABB President.
This prestigious Accreditation for the Stem Cell Cryobank follows an intensive on-site assessment for quality and operational systems by trained AABB assessors and establishes that the level of technical and administrative performance within the facility meets or exceeds the standards set forth by AABB to ensure patient safety, sample integrity, and medical facility excellence. Indeed, the intent of the accreditation assessment is to meet or exceed the AABB standards, Code of Federal Regulations and other federal guidance documents.
The Stem Cell Cryobank and Maharaj Institute of Immune Regenerative Medicine are affiliates of the South Florida Bone Marrow Stem Cell Transplant Institute. The combined years of clinical and laboratory experience offer novel treatment options including Immunotherapy, Cellular Therapy and Regenerative Medicine, while providing the highest levels of compassion, respect, and professionalism, that any patient should expect.
The Stem Cell Cryobank is a medical facility created to store human stem cells and human cord blood of members throughout all phases of life. In fact, our members are the very heart of the organization. The Banking Program focuses on helping all members, whether in good health or at-risk, in multiple ways:
- Collecting and preserving stem cells isolated from the umbilical cord and placenta.
- Providing those at-risk family members a future treatment option for various diseases including cancer, genetic disease, and blood disorders.
- Storing and preserving potentially life-saving adult human stem cells for future therapeutic intervention.
The Stem Cell Cryobank applies personalized medicine to a broad audience and is uniquely positioned with innovative therapies that are at the forefront of science.
