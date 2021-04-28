BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- An April 15 article on CNN World reports on tragedies related to so-called "ghost doctors" in South Korea's bustling plastic surgery scene. The term refers to unscrupulous plastic surgeons allowing someone else to step in and perform the surgery after the patient has been anesthetized -- and that person won't necessarily be a plastic surgeon. While the practice is illegal, tragic deaths have been associated with it and South Korean activists fault lax regulation as they fight for stricter oversight and enforcement. Payam Jarrah-Nejad, M.D., F.I.C.S., F.A.C.S., better known as Dr. J, says that the issue is a reminder that great caution is called for in selecting a plastic surgeon. It also highlights why the U.S. board certification process is an outstanding tool for selective patients.
Whether someone is interested in a facelift, breast augmentation, or any other procedure, patients must steer clear of cut-rate surgeries wherever they are offered, says Dr. J. He adds, however, that even locales where prices are comparable or perhaps even higher than the U.S. require scrutiny. The doctor says places like the Gangnam District in Seoul or Sao Paulo, Brazil play host to many truly outstanding plastic surgeons but, for foreign individuals, in particular, distinguishing between the very best and those who may be trying to capitalize on the sterling reputations of others can be difficult. Language is one frequent issue but there are also myriad legal, medical, and cultural distinctions that can make it difficult for people attempting to get the best treatment possible to know which doctors should be considered.
For people looking for a qualified plastic surgeon in the United States, Dr. J says that it's relatively easy thanks to the board certification process for plastic surgeons. He adds that patients seeking a plastic surgeon in the United States should only consider board-certified plastic surgeons, which means they have passed muster with the rigorous standards of the country's leading organization for plastic surgeons. He adds that, in his opinion, patients should not only rule out plastic surgeons who are not board-certified but should also be careful regarding surgeons who may be board-certified only in other specialties. They may be outstanding in their specific field but, says Dr. J,, patients need to be certain they are getting treatment from an expert in plastic surgery and not something else.
Dr. J notes that he is double board-certified, which means that he has been certified as a plastic surgeon by the American Board of Plastic Surgery and also as a general surgeon by the American Board of Surgery. While most plastic surgeons stay with the one board certification, Dr. J notes that he has decided to maintain his general surgery board certification to ensure that all of his skills are fully up to speed across the board and he is fully able to provide patients with the best possible work at all times.
