Southern Scripts - A New Kind Of Pharmacy Benefit Management (PRNewsfoto/Southern Scripts)

Southern Scripts - A New Kind Of Pharmacy Benefit Management (PRNewsfoto/Southern Scripts)

 By Southern Scripts

NATCHITOCHES, La., April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Southern Scripts, a full-service pharmacy benefit manager (PBM) known for its transparent pass-through approach, received three awards and two honorable mentions from the 2021 Hermes Creative Awards. The ­Hermes Creative Awards is an international competition that recognizes excellence in concept, writing and design of traditional and emerging media while promoting the philanthropic power of marketing and communication. Southern Scripts received one Platinum, two Gold and two Honorable Mention awards, highlighting the company's efforts in content marketing, communication and digital media production over the past year.

"I'm very proud of our marketing department. Receiving five honors from the Hermes Creative Awards is a wonderful recognition of our pioneering work and ingenuity," said Jennifer Johnson, VP of Sales and Marketing. "These awards reflect our commitment to reimagining the pharmacy benefit management model by streamlining PBM contracts, refining predictability and improving drug cost transparency for plan sponsors."

PLATINUM

GOLD

HONORABLE MENTION

About Hermes Creative Awards

Administered by the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals (AMCP), Hermes Creative Awards is an international competition for creative professionals involved in the concept, writing, and design of traditional and emerging media. Hermes Creative Awards is one of the largest and most established creative competitions in the world.

About Southern Scripts

Built on the foundation of transparency and pass-through pricing, Southern Scripts is a leading full-service pharmacy benefit manager (PBM) offering innovative solutions that generate meaningful savings for employers. Southern Scripts enables complete plan customization to achieve maximum cost savings, decreased risk and optimum versatility in plan design to achieve true patient-centered clinical care at the lowest net cost. For more information, visit PassThroughPBM.com.

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/southern-scripts-wins-five-2021-hermes-creative-awards-301278474.html

SOURCE Southern Scripts

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.