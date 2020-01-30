NEW ORLEANS, Jan. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Southern University Agricultural Research and Extension Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, along with partner Ilera Holistic Healthcare, today unveiled its hemp-derived CBD product line ALAFIA. Southern is the first Historically Black College University (HBCU) to launch a hemp product line. The CBD will be available at dispensaries in Louisiana as well as other retail locations. In addition, ALAFIA is available nationwide for sale and distribution.
Leaders from both organizations held a press conference and ribbon cutting at H&W Drug Store Dispensary in New Orleans and witnessed the first purchase of ALAFIA.
"This is an exciting time for healthcare and business here in the state of Louisiana, and Southern University is honored to be a part of it all," said Ray L. Belton, president of the Southern University System. "Southern has been a leader in agriculture and the sciences for 140 years while staying true to its mission of access. This CBD venture with Ilera encompasses all of that. We look forward to advancing this vision and serving as a model for other universities."
Since the Agriculture Improvement Act of 2018, or the Farm Bill was passed, hemp-derived CBD is legal for sale in all 50 states. ALAFIA — which means 'inner peace' in the Yoruba language — is scientifically formulated, lab tested and pesticide free.
"We are excited about the launch of ALAFIA," said Osagie Imasogie, chairman of Ilera Holistic Healthcare. "Our team created a superior hemp derived product with patients in mind. We are proud of this partnership with Southern and look forward to announcing the next phase of this groundbreaking rollout."
Currently on the market are two formulated PURE CBD tinctures: Isolate CBD with 500mg ($40) and 1000mg ($80) and Full Spectrum CBD with 500mg ($40) and 1000mg ($80). Additional CBD products will be released soon.
"Our vision has always been patient access and affordability," said Chanda Macias, chief executive officer of Ilera Holistic Healthcare. "It was imperative for us to bring high-quality products that support health and wellness. Patients now have the ability to purchase ALAFIA over the counter without a prescription anywhere it is available."
Retailers and distributors locally and nationally can expect products on shelves by the end of next month. To learn more about distribution and retail locations, visit www.alafiahealthcare.com.
Currently, the product can be found at:
H & W Drug Store
1667 Tchoupitoulas Street
New Orleans, LA 70130
Capitol Wellness Solutions
7491 Picardy Avenue
Baton Rouge, LA 70809
Green Leaf Dispensary
6048 W. Park Avenue
Houma, LA 70364
The Apothecary Shoppe
620 Guilbeau Road, Suite A
Lafayette, LA 70506
Medicis
1727 Imperial Blvd., Building 4
Lake Charles, LA 70605
The Medicine Cabinet Pharmacy
403 Bolton Avenue
Alexandria, LA 71301
Hope Pharmacy
1410 Kings Highway, Suite A
Shreveport, LA 71103
Willow Pharmacy
1519 Highway 22 West, Suite 5
Madisonville, LA 70447