BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Aug. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The nation's fastest-growing veterinary management company, Southern Veterinary Partners (SVP), has ranked on the 2021 Inc. 5000 for the fourth consecutive year, landing at number 862 with a three-year revenue growth of 565 percent.
Inc. Magazine's annual list of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies, the Inc. 5000, revealed the latest rankings this week, where SVP outranked all other veterinary companies on the list.
"It's an honor to see the team's hard work recognized by earning a top spot amongst the nation's most successful and well-known companies. I'm so proud of the people at SVP and the mission we work towards each day," said Jay Price, DVM and CEO of SVP. "We are excited for the future and continuing our critical work to make our animal hospitals, as well as our home office in Birmingham, great places to work together, amaze and grow."
The companies on the 2021 Inc. 5000 are very competitive within their markets, and this year's class proved especially resilient and flexible given 2020's unprecedented challenges. Among the 5,000, the average median three-year growth rate soared to 543 percent, and median revenue reached $11.1 million. Together, those companies added more than 610,000 jobs over the past three years.
Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000. The top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc., which will be available on newsstands on August 20.
"The 2021 Inc. 5000 list feels like one of the most important rosters of companies ever compiled," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Building one of the fastest-growing companies in America in any year is a remarkable achievement. Building one in the crisis we've lived through is just plain amazing. This kind of accomplishment comes with hard work, smart pivots, great leadership, and the help of a whole lot of people."
About Southern Veterinary Partners
Southern Veterinary Partners (SVP) is a community of animal hospitals providing the highest quality veterinary care and business resources. With over 200 hospitals across 18 states and 5000 professionals, SVP partners with animal hospitals across the nation to manage the business aspect of medicine, so veterinary teams can focus on what they love –animal care. Founded by veterinarians for veterinarians, SVP's unique approach and partnerships enhance the quality of animal care as well as opportunities for our teammates. SVP has built data, analytics and business intelligence capabilities that are unprecedented in the veterinary industry. Learn more at http://www.svp.vet.
More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000
Methodology
Companies on the 2021 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2017 to 2020. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2017. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2020. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2017 is $100,000; the minimum for 2020 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to three decimal places. There was one tie on this year's Inc. 5000. Companies on the Inc. 500 are featured in Inc.'s September issue. They represent the top tier of the Inc. 5000, which can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000.
About Inc. Media
The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including web sites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Vision Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit http://www.inc.com.
