PHOENIX, Mar. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- American Vision Partners (AVP), one of the largest and fastest-growing eye care practice management organizations in the nation, has announced a strategic partnership with Southwest Eye Institute. Southwest Eye Institute, founded in 2004, is the largest eye care practice in El Paso, TX, with additional operations in Las Cruces, NM.
The partnership will extend AVP's footprint and serve as a platform for expansion into Texas and New Mexico with the region's leading eye care practice.
Southwest Eye Institute will continue to operate with no changes to its brand, existing providers or staff, and patients will continue to receive the highest quality care with the added support, technology, and equipment of AVP. The partnership will also provide patients with enhanced access to care through new location openings and additional sub-specialty coverage.
Dr. Marc Ellman, who founded Southwest Eye Institute and will continue to lead the practice, stated, "Since the beginning, I have always had a simple motto for providing medical care, which is to treat every patient as if they were a family member. This partnership is going to allow us to continue to combine compassion with the best comprehensive eye care possible."
"Our team is very excited to work with the team at Southwest Eye Institute. We support their mission that focuses on patients and we look forward to partnering with them to provide even broader, stronger care to this new geographic region for AVP," said Randy Dobbs, CEO of American Vision Partners.
The transaction with Southwest Eye Institute represents the eleventh partnership implemented by American Vision Partners. To learn more about a partnership with American Vision Partners, please visit http://www.AmericanVisionPartners.com, or contact Jimbo Cross at Jimbo.Cross@AmericanVisionPartners.com.
About American Vision Partners
American Vision Partners is one of the nation's largest and fastest-growing eye care physician services organizations. AVP serves communities throughout Arizona, Texas, New Mexico and Nevada with more than 130 nationally recognized doctors and 70 locations, including 23 ambulatory surgical centers and 25 satellite clinics. We partner with the most respected ophthalmology practices in the country and share a best-in-class management system, infrastructure and technology to provide the highest-quality patient care. Our partner practices, including Barnet Dulaney Perkins Eye Center, Southwestern Eye Center, Retinal Consultants of Arizona, M&M Eye Institute, Abrams Eye Institute, Havasu Eye Center and now Southwest Eye Institute, have on average been in practice for more than 30 years. For more information, please visit http://www.AmericanVisionPartners.com.
About Southwest Eye Institute
Southwest Eye Institute is dedicated to delivering the best possible medical and surgical eye care for patients in West Texas, Southern New Mexico, and Northern Mexico. They provide this care in the most compassionate manner possible, with the goal to always treat each patient the same way we would want our own family to be treated.
With locations in El Paso, Texas and Las Cruces, New Mexico, they take pride in serving their community with the latest technology, highly-regarded doctors and caring teams.
