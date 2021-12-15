PHOENIX, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Southwestern Eye Center, an affiliate of American Vision Partners, announced the grand opening of their new state-of-the-art eye care clinic in Mesa, Arizona. The clinic is located at 6705 E. McDowell Rd., Mesa, AZ 85215.
Dr. Leland Sherlock is the anchor OD at the new clinic and spent 25 years at Southwestern Eye Center's Falcon Field clinic in Mesa. He sees the growth as an opportunity to provide more care to the community, adding "We're very excited to continue Southwestern Eye Center's long history of compassionate eye care in Mesa. With this clinic, we will be bringing more vision care services to the Mesa community than available previously, including advanced technology for cataract surgery."
The doctors at Southwestern Eye Center have been providing comprehensive ophthalmology care in Arizona for more than 35 years. In fact, the very first Southwestern Eye Center was located at Mesa's Falcon Field. Specialties include eye care related to the treatment of cataracts, glaucoma, macular degeneration, cornea, low vision, and others.
"We are proud to be adding another location in the fast-growing Mesa community. They will enjoy convenient appointment times with our caring team, including some of the nation's leading surgeons", said Sharon Benson COO of American Vision Partners.
For more information or to schedule an appointment, please call 480-985-7400. Additional information can also be found online at SWeye.com
About American Vision Partners
American Vision Partners is one of the nation's largest and fastest-growing eye care physician services organizations. AVP serves communities throughout Arizona, Texas, New Mexico, Nevada, and California with more than 130 nationally recognized doctors and 120 locations. We partner with the most respected ophthalmology practices in the country and share a best-in-class management system, infrastructure, and technology to provide the highest-quality patient care.
Our partner practices, including Barnet Dulaney Perkins Eye Center, Southwestern Eye Center, Retinal Consultants of Arizona, M&M Eye Institute, Abrams Eye Institute, Southwest Eye Institute, Aiello Eye Institute, and Moretsky Cassidy Vision Correction, have on average been in practice for more than 30 years. For more information, please visit http://www.AmericanVisionPartners.com.
