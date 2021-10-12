COTTONWOOD, Ariz., Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today Sovereign Laboratories introduces ImmuSynergy 6™, an all-in-one, immune focused supplement formulated to support innate and adaptive immunity.* Utilizing emerging research exploring the health benefits of beta glucan, quercetin, and bovine colostrum, ImmuSynergy 6, offers an effective formula of natural ingredients that improves the function of the immune system without over-stimulating it.*
"When we first considered harnessing the power of Reishi mushroom, we knew we wanted to create a supplement that approached wellness from a whole-body perspective," said Shelley Treadaway, spokesperson for Sovereign Laboratories. "A balanced approach to immune health is healthier in the long term, as the human body's goal is to maintain homeostasis rather than one extreme or another."
ImmuSynergy 6 contains six core immune-promoting ingredients: vitamin C, vitamin D3, zinc, beta glucan, quercetin and nature's original immune health food – colostrum.
- PureWay-C®: a proprietary preparation of ascorbic acid with citrus bioflavonoids and lipid metabolites. Its advanced absorption at the cellular level helps prolong the biological activity and antioxidant capacity without irritating delicate G.I. tissue.
- Vitamin D3: provides additional antioxidant activity and helps address the tendency for deficiency in winter months when sunlight exposure is limited.
- Zinc: an essential mineral necessary for the production of new immune cells, because the body cannot store this mineral, it requires regular replacement.
- Immulink MBG®: a proprietary extract from Reishi mushrooms, provides beta glucan, a polysaccharide shown to activate frontline immune cells for a robust immune response without overstimulation.*
- Quercefit®: a proprietary and highly bioavailable form of quercetin, a flavonoid, and offers antioxidant and circulatory benefits.*
- Colostrum-LD®: provides immunoglobulins, lactoferrin, lactoperoxidase, lysozyme and other immune bioactives which support the immune system in times of stress or immune challenge.*
"Many people find it difficult to keep up with the number of nutrients, minerals and vitamins necessary to support their immune system," said Shaffer Mok, gastroenterologist. "ImmuSynergy6 simplifies putting your health first by blending together potent polysaccharides, antioxidants and glycoproteins that provide gut barrier benefits and support a balanced microbiome."
ImmuSynergy 6 can be taken to benefit overall immune health, help maintain healthy mucous membranes and help strengthen the skin's barrier function.* ImmuSynergy 6 retails for $45.95.
To learn more about ImmuSynergy 6, visit: https://www.sovereignlaboratories.com.
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent diseases.
ABOUT SOVEREIGN LABORATORIES
Sovereign Laboratories is a worldwide leader in the bovine colostrum supplement industry. For 25 years, we have been dedicated to developing natural products that provide the most efficacious solutions for optimal health, vitality, aesthetics, and healthy aging. Company founder Douglas Wyatt is the world's leading authority on bovine colostrum and is credited with establishing the gold standard in processing raw bovine colostrum into supplements. Mr. Wyatt is also an early developer of liposomal delivery (LD) for enhanced bioavailability of colostrum and other nutritional supplements. Sovereign Laboratories' signature product Colostrum-LD® is the top-selling brand of bovine colostrum in the United States. Colostrum-LD® is considered the premier foundational supplement for optimal gut and immune health, and it was designed for successful aging no matter where one is on the spectrum of life. For more information visit: http://www.sovereignlaboratories.com.
Media Contact
Caroline Baumgartner, Natural Brand Partners, +1 6309626006, caroline@naturalbrandpartners.com
SOURCE Sovereign Laboratories