GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SP Industries (SP), a leading global manufacturer of scientific equipment, biological drug manufacturing solutions and precision labware and glassware, announced their recent partnership with CQL to introduce a unified brand experience, website architecture, and e-commerce offering to its partners and customers world wide. SP manufactures and distributes products through market leading equipment brands including Hull, i-Dositecno, Genevac, VirTis, Bel-Art and Wilmad-LabGlass.
SP's long-term engagement with CQL includes designing and developing a new content and e-commerce site, unifying SP's brands to embody a "One SP" vision. It will provide a seamless user experience across all brand websites. Featuring new creative and responsive design, the SP website will showcase their entire product line in a multi-site approach, allowing users to navigate easily, and to be able to request a quote or place orders. In addition to the new site user experience and creative design, CQL will architect and develop the new technical landscape, consolidating all SP's brands onto the Workarea Platform (VTEX). This includes integrations to SP's backend systems, including their Microsoft Dynamics 365 CRM, ERP, Avalara, and Authorize.net.
"Our new engagement with CQL is more than a replatform, it's a full transformation of our brand and user experience. Not only are we unifying our brand vision across websites with a best-in-class digital journey for our customers, but we are also unifying our websites under a single platform for long-term management and growth for our brands," said Chris Levoi, Director of Commercial Marketing at SP Industries.
The partnership between CQL and SP follows CQL's full-service digital commerce approach, including, strategy & vision, user experience & design, front-end development & platform configuration, back-end integrations, and ongoing support and optimization for growth.
"CQL is excited to partner with SP Industries and have the opportunity to work with their innovative team of marketers and technical staff. The transformation of the SP brands to a single platform will not only provide efficiencies, but allow SP to deliver strong content and a robust e-commerce experience to all B2B partners. Keys to the solution design and development include supporting multiple SP brands, managing 'Request A Quote' inquiries in an automated way, expediting orders, and enhancing educational content through Learning Center resources to create a commerce experience unparalleled in the industry," said Scott Robertson, Managing Director at CQL.
Visit Visit CQLCorp.com for more information and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter.
About SP Industries
SP Industries is a leading global provider of state-of-the-art fill-finish drug manufacturing solutions, research, pilot and production freeze dryers, laboratory equipment and supplies, and specialty glassware. SP products support research and production across diverse end user markets including Pharmaceuticals, Life Science, Higher Education, Ophthalmic, Petrochemical, Clinical Diagnostics, Environmental Testing and Monitoring, Food and Beverage and more. Its flagship SP brands FTS®, Genevac®, Hotpack®, Hull®, i-Dositecno®, VirTis®, Ableware®, Bel-Art® and Wilmad®-LabGlass offer best-in-class product solutions used to make a difference in people's lives and together represent over 500 years of experience, quality and science innovation. SP is headquartered in Warminster, Pennsylvania with production facilities in the USA and Europe. To learn more, visit SPIndustries.com
About CQL Corp
CQL is a digital commerce agency with a 25+ year history of creating commerce experiences and solutions for inspiring brands and people who love them. CQL's unparalleled technical expertise and experience design coupled with industry leading eCommerce platforms, has helped retailers and manufacturers drive record on-line revenue, build new channels, and envision world-changing ideas. Headquartered in Grand Rapids, Michigan, our clients include Petsmart, e.l.f. Cosmetics, Wolverine Worldwide, James Avery Artisan Jewelry, Escalade Sports, Costa Del Mar and more. For more information, call 616-365-1000 or visit CQLCorp.com.
Media Contact
Betsy Petrovic, CQL, 6163651000, info@cqlcorp.com
SOURCE CQL