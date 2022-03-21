NEW YORK, March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Spa Market by Type (day/club/salon spa, hotel/resort spa, destination spa, medical spa, and others) and Geography (Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and MEA) - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. 33% of the market's growth will originate from Europe during the forecast period. Germany and France are the key markets for spas in Europe. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in the APAC, MEA, and South American regions. The rise in the working population and an increase in expenditure will facilitate the spa market growth in Europe over the forecast period.
The potential growth difference for the spa market between 2020 and 2025 is USD 22.08 billion. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Talk to our analyst.
Spa Market - Key Market Dynamics
- Market Driver
- Market Challenges
The increase in the adoption of facial, body, and hair treatments in spas and the growing wellness tourism industry are some of the key market drivers. However, factors such as fragmented markets will challenge market growth. The holistic analysis of the drivers & challenges will help in deducing end goals and refining marketing strategies to gain a competitive edge.
Spa Market - Segmentation Analysis
The spa market report is segmented by Type (day/club/salon spa, hotel/resort spa, destination spa, medical spa, and others) and Geography (Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and MEA).
The spa market share growth by the day/club/salon spa segment will be significant for revenue generation. Services offered by The Mineral Spa include body treatments such as royal renewal ultimate full-body ritual, mineral purifying ritual, herbal hydration ritual, and other services. It also offers Girls' Day Out packages that include a 60-minute pass to The Retreat, its mineral water therapy zone. During the forecast period, many vendors are expected to offer innovative day/club/salon spa services.
Some Companies Mentioned with their Offerings
The spa market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:
- Aspira Spa - The company offers a line of services such as massages, facials, dynamic envelopments for the body, the healing arts, specialty treatments, salon and nail services, and spa classes among others.
- Cal-a-Vie Health Spa - The company offers a wide range of services under the spa and beauty category, including Cal-A-Vie vinotherapy massage, Cal-A-Vie vinotherapy grape skin wrap, Cal-A-Vie vinotherapy Vichy scrub, aromatic awakening massage, bamboo massage, poolside massage, and many others.
- Gaia Retreat & Spa - The company offers a line of retreat packages such as spa services, accommodation, dining, and fitness programs to achieve total relaxation and/or specific needs such as detox, weight loss, health, fitness, and general well-being among others.
- Hand & Stone Franchise Corp. - The company offers a line of products such as therapeutic massage, facial, and hair removal services among others.
- HOT SPRINGS RESORT & SPA - The company offers a wide range of massage modalities from relaxation to deeper more therapeutic massages along with mineral baths.
Spa Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 6%
Market growth 2021-2025
USD 22.08 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
4.30
Performing market contribution
Europe at 33%
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Aspira Spa, Cal-a-Vie Health Spa, Gaia Retreat & Spa, Hand & Stone Franchise Corp., HOT SPRINGS RESORT & SPA, Kempinski Hotels SA, Lanserhof GmbH, Marriott International Inc., ME SPE Franchising LLC, and Rancho La Puerta Inc.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Type
- Market segments
- Comparison by Type
- Day/club/salon spa - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Hotel/resort spa - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Destination spa - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Medical spa - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Type
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Aspira Spa
- Cal-a-Vie Health Spa
- Gaia Retreat & Spa
- Hand & Stone Franchise Corp.
- HOT SPRINGS RESORT & SPA
- Kempinski Hotels SA
- Lanserhof GmbH
- Marriott International Inc.
- ME SPE Franchising LLC
- Rancho La Puerta Inc.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
