HALIFAX, Nova Scotia, Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today Sparrow Inc., a leader in computational health pursuing cardiovascular and pulmonary disease detection, announced it has appointed Mark Opauszky to lead the company as Chief Executive Officer and President. Opauszky, a seasoned enterprise SaaS CEO, will lead the company into commercial scaling and beyond, leveraging Sparrow's considerable IP and technical achievements.
"After almost 10 years of research, Sparrow is bringing to market something that could help millions of people. We wanted to find a leader who knew how to build on what we had accomplished. Mark is the perfect CEO for us. His unique ability to understand and lead past obstacles is what we need to make a real impact in the healthcare industry," says co-founder Nadia Ivanova who will assume the role of Chief Product Officer.
Prior to Sparrow, Opauszky was CEO at PathFactory where he and his team pioneered AI driven Intelligent Content for enterprise, winning dozens of industry accolades including multiple Deloitte Fast 50 and Fast 500 awards for growth. Mark's 25 years of experience also includes being CEO at BPS Inc., a globally recognized early leader in the fintech compliance space, as well as leadership roles in entertainment, manufacturing, and bio tech. In 2019, Mark nearly lost his life battling septic shock while on life support. Despite losing his leg and spending a year in recovery, he continued to serve on several boards and in an advisory capacity for small and mid-sized growth businesses. Mark also author's the popular CEO blog ACEO (https://opauszky.com/).
"It is a privilege to join a company like Sparrow at this exciting stage. Nadia and the team are simply exceptional and have developed stunning technology that could change things for a lot of people," says Opauszky. "We can't show you everything we have just yet, but we are moving really fast ... watch this space."
About Sparrow
Sparrow is a world class team of engineers, doctors and product leaders that share a commitment to deliver disease detection at scale. Sparrow offers the world a new way to capture and process biological signals aimed at removing barriers for patients and lowering costs for health care providers.
Media Contact
mark opauszky, Sparrow, +1 4162688966, mark@sparrowacoustics.com
SOURCE Sparrow