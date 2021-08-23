NORTHFIELD, N.H., Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Spaulding Academy & Family Services (formerly Spaulding Youth Center) is pleased to announce several promotions and operational changes to its Support Services Team. Dennis Galimberti has been promoted from Facilities and Grounds Manager to Director of Support Services, and will oversee maintenance, food services, technology, and housekeeping. Housekeeping has recently transitioned from a contracted to an in-house service, with the recent hiring of eight full-time housekeepers led by newly appointed Housekeeping Supervisor, Lisa Huckins. Additional staff promotions include Daniel Jenifer as Facilities Team Lead and Dawn Hinxman as Support Services Office Manager.
"These promotions are both well-deserved and a great example of Spaulding's 'grow from within' philosophy. Each staff member brings a wealth of knowledge of our campus operations to their new roles, and their expertise is invaluable," said Todd Emmons, President & CEO. "We are also excited to improve housekeeping services by making it part of our Support Services team."
Galimberti has been employed with Spaulding Academy & Family Services since 2014. He has led in-house construction and renovation projects that have improved campus buildings and reduced costs. Previously, he served as a maintenance director at a local healthcare facility and spent 15 years working in the criminal justice field. He holds a degree in criminal justice and is a member of the U.S. National Guard. Galimberti recently completed a three-month deployment, during which he led and managed a National Guard team at two State of New Hampshire COVID-19 vaccination sites that served 500 people daily.
Along with the housekeeping team, Huckins manages the floor care staff. She has enjoyed a long career at Spaulding Academy & Family Services, starting in 1995 as an overnight residential counselor and most recently as a household coordinator for the residential cottages.
Jenifer joined the Spaulding Academy & Family Services facilities team in 2014. He is being promoted from his role as Senior Facilities Worker and is a past recipient of the Spaulding Spirit Award. He is the former owner of a local landscaping business.
Hinxman was hired by Spaulding Academy & Family Services in 2014 as an administrative assistant in Behavioral Health. She brought years of experience in similar roles within various health care settings, including a physician's office and Concord Regional Visiting Nurse Association. She transferred to Support Services when an opportunity was available and has remained in the department ever since.
ABOUT SPAULDING ACADEMY & FAMILY SERVICES
Spaulding Academy & Family Services is a leading provider of educational, residential, therapeutic and community-based programs and services for families, and children and youth with neurological, emotional, behavioral, learning or developmental challenges, including Autism Spectrum Disorder and those who have experienced significant trauma, abuse or neglect. Established in 1871, Spaulding Academy & Family Services is a tax-exempt 501(c)(3) nonprofit that was formerly known as Spaulding Youth Center since 1958. Our scenic hilltop campus is located on over 500 acres in Northfield, NH and welcomes boys and girls from ages 4 to 21 from around the state of New Hampshire and beyond. In addition to programs provided on our Northfield campus, Spaulding's community-based programs include foster family licensing, Individual Service Option (ISO) foster care, ISO in-home services, child health support services, and more for children ages 0 to 20 and their family. For information about Spaulding Academy & Family Services, visit http://www.SpauldingServices.org.
