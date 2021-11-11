LAS VEGAS, Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Bruce Merrin's Celebrity Speakers Bureau has reached an agreement to represent Dr. Kimberley Linert, a pioneer in the field of behavioral optometry, author, podcast host and founder of the Optic Brainfit Foundation.
Linert, who earned her doctorate from the Illinois College of Optometry, is available for speaking appearances worldwide, including corporate events and meetings, conventions, retreats, seminars, workshops and more.
Behavioral optometry, Linert's specialty, primarily deals with visual development and performance in children, top-tier athletes, patients with neurological conditions, or those with visual focus and coordination difficulties.
Linert is also the founder of the Optic Brainfit Foundation, a holistic organization that combines traditional vision modalities with brain and movement therapy to achieve life-changing results. Her unique teachings have reached everyone from C-suite executives to performance athletes, from high achievers looking for a leading edge to young people with special needs or learning difficulties, brain injury survivors and the elderly.
Her book, "Visualizing Happiness in Every Area of Your Life," is a step-by-step guide to help readers discover who they are, what they like, what is important to them and how to share their special gifts and talents with the world.
Linert's podcast, "Incredible Life Creator," has featured hundreds of in-depth interviews with change agents, rabble-rousers, luminaries, big thinkers, peacemakers, inventors, influencers and many other visionaries who help viewers explore and navigate our world.
"My educational background and experience has allowed me to help thousands of multi-faceted individuals," Linert said. "After years of working one-on-one, my intention is to share this expertise with as many people as possible."
Linert's high-performance presentations include "Brain Hacks for High Achievers, "Training Your Brain to Achieve the Unachievable," and "Finding the Edge for Peak Performance."
Since 1973, Bruce Merrin's Celebrity Speakers Bureau has provided corporate meeting and event planners with worldwide booking services for an elite clientele, ranging from Jackie Robinson and Muhammad Ali to every United States president, beginning with Ronald Reagan.
For more information on Linert and Bruce Merrin's Celebrity Speakers Bureau, visit https://brucemerrinscelebrityspeakers.com.
