Kevin Harlen Brings Over 15 Years of Experience in Gastroenterology ("GI") Private Practice to GastroGPO, a Specialty Networks Company.
CLEVELAND, March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Specialty Networks, LLC ("Specialty Networks") is pleased to announce the appointment of Kevin Harlen as President of GastroGPO, a Specialty Networks Company. Starting April 4th, Kevin will bring his 15+ years of experience in gastroenterology ("GI") private practice, combined with the Specialty Networks' menu of service offerings, to drive meaningful clinical, economic, and operational value to the independent GI community.
"When I first met the Specialty Networks' team, I knew they were onto something special. They are addressing key pain points for specialty private practice and uncovering significant opportunity through the use of technology. This drives better overall decision-making, resulting in improved patient outcomes, reduced operational burdens, new and increased revenue, and decreased costs," said Kevin. "I am excited to help build GastroGPO and provide innovative solutions for practices around the country."
Kevin has more than three decades of healthcare industry leadership and management experience. His most recent role was President of PE Gastro Management, a physician partnership and management service organization formed in 2019 through a partnership of Capital Digestive Care and PE GI Solutions. Prior to GE Gastro Management, Kevin helped form and served as Chief Operating Officer of Capital Digestive Care, a GI platform with 140 GI specialists across 25 locations. Kevin currently serves as Executive Director of Digestive Health Physicians Association ("DHPA"), a trade association serving 2,400 independent gastroenterologists across the nation. An active community member, Mr. Harlen is President of the Crohn's & Colitis Foundation Washington D.C. / Maryland / Virginia Chapter Board of Trustees. He is also the Vice President of the Washington Regional Transplant Community Board of Directors. Kevin has a Master of Science in Public Health from the University of North Carolina School of Public Health in Chapel Hill and a Bachelor of Arts from Middlebury College. He is a fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives, member of the Medical Group Management Association, and member of the American Public Health Association.
"Kevin's experience working with the independent GI community and his success in building a platform that delivers the highest level of patient care aligns with our mission and vision," said David Coury, CEO of Specialty Networks, LLC. "We look forward to welcoming Kevin aboard to drive positive impacts to our members' practices and their patients."
Specialty Networks, LLC brings together the functional expertise of UroGPO, GastroGPO, PPS Analytics, and SN Research to deliver innovative and meaningful solutions for independent specialty providers. Specialty Networks serves a highly specialized member network of 765+ physician group practices consisting of over 7,700 providers in urology and gastroenterology. Specialty Networks' mission is to help create clinical, economic, and operational value for our members leading to a positive patient impact.
