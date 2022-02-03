NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Northbound Treatment Center in Newport Beach continues to provide unique signature services that advance the healing journey, and provides goals for the future for those struggling with drug or alcohol addiction. These signature services focus on a wide range of topics that benefit individuals both in the treatment center and out, and range from college and career counseling to family services, music recovery, telemedicine, and more.
"A large part of the healing process involves helping individuals develop a plan for their life outside of treatment," says Ryan Snodgrass, Clinical Director at Northbound. "These signature programs serve a wide variety of roles. Some provide our patients with positive coping skills that can aid in the healing progress when formal treatment is over. Other signature programs help individuals create an actionable plan so they know their responsibility to stay sober continues, even after they leave our facility."
Signature services at Northbound Treatment Center in Newport Beach are available to any patient who is participating in a recovery program. While patients are able or request any of the signature services available, treatment teams may also suggest services they feel could be beneficial to a particular patient based on their needs or interests. Signature services include Dual Diagnosis, Careerbound®, Collegebound®, Family Services, Faith-Based Recovery, Music Recovery, and more.
"Individualized treatment plans are catalysts to long-term healing," Snodgrass continues, "If we are able to provide our patients with customized services that speak directly to their needs, then we are doing our job right."
If you are interested in Northbound Treatment Center, or the signature services they offer, you can reach out to them at any time at (949) 763-3576 or on their website at https://www.northboundtreatment.com/.
https://www.google.com/maps?cid=8480519688121917976
Northbound Treatment Center | Alcohol & Drug Rehab Orange County (Newport Beach)
3822 Campus Dr STE 200, Newport Beach, CA 92660
(949) 763-3576
Media Contact
Paul Alexander, Northbound Treatment Services, +1 (949) 763-3576, info@northboundtreatment.com
Paul Alexander, Northbound Treatment Services, (949) 763-3576, info@northboundtreatment.com
SOURCE Northbound Treatment Services