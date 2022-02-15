SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Specific Diagnostics today announced its first French tender award for the Reveal Rapid AST Blood Culture Gram-Negative Sensor Panel. Following the completion of several Reveal Rapid AST performance studies in France, several of these sites are now progressing to clinical use.
"A group of our early adopter sites are working together to generate clinical impact data driven by rapid AST. These interventional studies will directly measure the impact of antibiotic escalation and de-escalation on patient care while also gauging the impact on antimicrobial stewardship and dosing regimens," said Mr. Scott O'Brien, Chief Commercial Officer of Specific.
"Last year we completed several performance studies with Reveal Rapid AST in France, but our goal was always focused on improving patient care and reducing antibiotic resistance. Our France team has just achieved this first milestone toward our vision of improving the lives of patients," added O'Brien.
Related to commercial activity in France, Specific has also completed its first successful bi-directional connection of the Reveal system to GLIMS, the most widely used LIS in Europe1. "From the early stages of development we knew data management and instrument connectivity in the hospital are a critical requirement for realizing lab efficiency and optimal patient benefit. As a result, we designed the Reveal system and software with functionality and flexibility for broad LIS connectivity," said Elias Fayad, VP Software Engineering.
For more information and the opportunity to receive a demonstration of the Reveal Rapid AST system, Specific Diagnostics will be attending the upcoming Institute of BioMedical Science Congress in Birmingham, UK and the 32nd European Congress of Clinical Microbiology & Infectious Diseases in Lisbon, Portugal.
About Specific
Specific Diagnostics has developed in vitro diagnostic systems based upon a unique, patented metabolomic signature technology that enables rapid detection and identification of microorganisms as they grow in culture. Its first commercial application applies this fundamental new platform to the rapid determination of antimicrobial susceptibility directly from positive blood cultures, as well as isolate dilutions. Specific is based in San Jose, CA, with subsidiaries in Ireland, France and the UK.
