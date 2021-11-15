SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Specific Diagnostics today announced the appointment of David Barreca as Vice President of US Sales. David was a key member of GenMark's sales leadership team, most recently a Senior Director managing a team of Account Executives that drove growth of the GenMark infectious disease diagnostics product, contributing to the sales growth that led to GenMark's acquisition by Roche Diagnostics for $1.8B in May 2021. Prior to joining GenMark, David held several key strategic sales positions at Roche Tissue Diagnostics (formerly Ventana Medical Systems) during periods of rapid market growth.
"David's deep knowledge of the needs of the microbiology lab, experience and relationships with key opinion leaders across US microbiology makes him a perfect fit for Specific," said Dr. Paul A. Rhodes, Specific's CEO. "David develops outstanding relationships with his customers, so important to our company as we introduce the Reveal rapid susceptibility instrument to the US. With US clinical studies now underway, it is time to make lab leaders across the US aware of Reveal, a product with the ease-of-use, performance, throughput, menu and price to enable wide adoption. David and his colleagues will lead our awareness and early access placement programs across the United States."
"I am glad to be joining the growing team at Specific Diagnostics as the Reveal product is introduced across the United States," said David Barreca. "Having had the opportunity to bring rapid ID testing to patients suffering from blood infection, I recognize the growing need for complementary, affordable and rapid AST testing. With the global trajectory of antimicrobial resistance and sepsis, labs need affordable and rapid diagnostics that allow physicians to ensure that these critically ill patients are on the correct antibiotics as soon as possible. Specific's easy-to-use, affordable and scalable solution for rapid and direct MIC determination addresses an unmet need in the market."
"I truly look forward to driving awareness and placements in the US with David and his team," said Jeff Holman, VP of Global Marketing. "The US market is primed for an affordable and rapid AST solution. David's relationships and experience make him a great partner and he will be a vital part of our success in the US."
About Specific
Specific Diagnostics has developed in vitro diagnostic systems based upon a unique, patented metabolomic signature technology that enables rapid detection and identification of microorganisms as they grow in culture. Its first commercial application applies this fundamental new capability to the rapid determination of antimicrobial susceptibility directly from positive blood cultures, as well as isolate dilutions. Specific is based in San Jose, CA, with subsidiaries in Ireland, England and France. For press inquiries, please contact: press@specificdx.com
