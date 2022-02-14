SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Specific Diagnostics has been invited to present at the BTIG Virtual MedTech, Digital Health, Life Science Tools and Diagnostics Conference on February 15th, and annual event hosted exclusively for prospective and existing BTIG clients.
"Specific has begun its commercial deployment," said Dr. Paul A. Rhodes, Specific's CEO, "with clinical trials commencing in the US, CE mark registration, and our launch of the Reveal rapid AST system in Europe. We are excited to continue engagement with the diagnostics investor community and discuss this progress at the BTIG conference this year."
Clinicians often wait 2 days following availability of a positive blood culture sample to receive the antibiotic susceptibility testing (AST) results required to guide effective antibiotic therapy, which ID results alone do not enable. This delay results in overuse of costly broad-spectrum antibiotic therapy, and can put patient lives at risk. Specific's Reveal instrument provides same-shift AST results, enabling either timely de-escalation to a focused and lower-cost therapy, or immediate escalation to a drug of last resort in the increasingly prevalent case where multi-drug resistant infection is present, potentially saving a life.
Reveal's low cost, high throughput, broad menu, and small footprint are all suited to wide-spread adoption. Its modular system design ensures no single point of failure, 100% uptime, and incremental adoption by hospitals of any size, while the unique Reveal Dashboard™ provides the lab easy-to-use real-time tools to monitor trends of infection and resistance.
This conference will be Specific's third presentation to the investor community, and the first since US clinical trials were announced. "We are pleased to share our story with public company investors as we bring Reveal to the market in Europe along with our distribution partner bioMérieux, and now directly in the United States. We greatly look forward to an active exchange of information with highly sophisticated investors," said Dr. Rhodes.
Specific Diagnostics has developed in vitro diagnostic systems based upon a unique and proprietary metabolomic signature technology that enables rapid detection and identification of microorganisms as they grow in culture. Its first commercial application applies this fundamental new capability to the rapid determination of antimicrobial susceptibility directly from positive blood cultures, as well as isolate dilutions. Specific is based in San Jose, CA, with subsidiaries in Ireland, England and France.
