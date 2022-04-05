Specific Diagnostics has been invited to participate in the PrivaTRAK at William Blair's 42nd Annual Growth Stock Conference, to be held June 7-8th of this year in Chicago, Illinois.
The conference is a highly differentiated, premier investor conference where exclusively selected private companies meet with institutional investors in a one-on-one forum. "Whereas many institutional investor conferences tend to attract sector analysts from buyside investors, our conference has always attracted a high percentage of portfolio managers from long-term, blue chip investors, including a healthy percentage of investors from Europe," remarks Rakhee Bhagat, a managing director for William Blair.
"We are looking forward to continuing discussion with the diagnostics investor community and sharing our story with the William Blair & Company Annual Growth Stock Conference this year," said Dr. Paul A. Rhodes, Specific's CEO.
This conference will be Specific's third presentation to the investor community in the last 12 months.
"We anticipate and look forward to a productive exchange of information with leading investors as we bring Reveal to the market in Europe alongside our distribution partner bioMérieux, and as we complete our 510k studies for entry to the US market," said Dr. Rhodes.
About Specific
Specific Diagnostics has developed in vitro diagnostic systems based upon a unique, patented metabolomic signature technology that enables rapid detection and identification of microorganisms as they grow in culture. Its first commercial application applies this fundamental new platform to the rapid determination of antimicrobial susceptibility directly from positive blood cultures, as well as isolate dilutions. The SPECIFIC REVEAL® Rapid AST System is not yet cleared by the FDA for use in diagnostic procedures in the United States. The SPECIFIC REVEAL™ is CE Marked and available for use in Europe and in other jurisdictions outside the United States for which regulatory clearance is based upon the CE Mark. Specific is based in San Jose, CA, with subsidiaries in Ireland, France and the UK.
