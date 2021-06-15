MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Specific Diagnostics will present at Canaccord Genuity's 41st Annual Growth Conference, to be held August 10-12th of this year.
For the past 40 years, this annual event has brought together institutional investors from across the globe with some of the best and most promising growth companies in Technology. Last year, Canaccord Genuity's event hosted more than 530 public and private companies and over 2,900 attendees, consisting of a wide variety of institutional equity, private equity investors.
"We are looking forward to participating in Canaccord's 2021 Growth Company Conference," said Dr. Paul A. Rhodes, Specific's CEO. "With CE mark registration and our launch of the Reveal rapid AST system in Europe, and US clinical trials getting underway, Specific has a great deal to share with the diagnostics investor community."
Clinicians often wait 2 days following availability of a positive blood culture sample to receive the AST results required to guide effective antibiotic therapy, which ID results alone do not enable. This delay results in overuse of costly broad spectrum antibiotic therapy, and can put patient lives at risk. Specific's same-shift AST result enables either timely de-escalation to a focused and lower-cost therapy, eliminating harmful disruption of the microbiome, or immediate escalation to a drug of last resort in the increasingly prevalent case where multi-drug resistant infection is present, saving a life.
Reveal's low cost, high throughput, broad menu, and small footprint are all suited to wide-spread adoption. Its modular system design ensures no single point of failure, 100% uptime, and incremental adoption by hospitals of any size, while the unique Reveal Dashboard™ provides the lab easy-to-use realtime tools to monitor trends of infection and resistance.
"This is our first presentation to the investor community since our US clinical trials were announced," said Dr. Rhodes, "and given all the recent activity in the rapid infectious disease diagnostics space, we anticipate and look forward to a robust exchange of information with investors assessing companies in this vibrant and rapidly growing market."
About Specific
Specific Diagnostics has developed in vitro diagnostic systems based upon a unique, patented metabolomic signature technology that enables rapid detection and identification of microorganisms as they grow in culture. Its first commercial application applies this fundamental new capability to the rapid determination of antimicrobial susceptibility directly from positive blood cultures, as well as isolate dilutions. Specific is based in Mountain View, CA.
