SANTA FE, N.M., Aug. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Specifica, a company revolutionizing antibody discovery, today announced that it has designed and created an exclusive antibody display library in collaboration with Scholar Rock, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the treatment of serious diseases in which protein growth factors play a fundamental role. The collaborative library design — based on Specifica's Generation 3 Library Platform — will enable Scholar Rock to more easily and efficiently discover antibodies with characteristics critical to creating quality therapeutics.
"We are very excited to enhance our internal biologics discovery capabilities with the antibody display library we developed in collaboration with Specifica," said Gregory Carven, Ph.D., Head of Research of Scholar Rock. "This library furthers our commitment to continuing to build our pipeline and will enable us to more efficiently execute on our vision of bringing truly differentiated medicines to patients in need."
Specifica specializes in the creation of exceptional antibody libraries, using next-generation sequencing for quality control at all steps of construction and validation. The company ensures high diversity standards by counting the number of different antibodies in each Specifica library.
Libraries with high guaranteed diversities mean more antibodies, recognizing more epitopes, with higher affinities against targets. In addition to providing unique libraries for platform transfers, Specifica also uses its in-house library to carry out discovery services for partners.
In contrast to antibody library and discovery service providers that burden partners with downstream licensing fees and drug sale royalties, Specifica provides antibody library and discovery services with flexible and collaborative business terms, including:
- Full platform transfer: Specifica equips partners with its integrated, state-of-the-art antibody discovery platform, including exclusive libraries, vectors, protocols and extensive training.
- Straightforward terms: Specifica structures its platform transfers with uncomplicated transactional terms, eliminating the downstream financial exposure obligations typical of competing antibody library licenses and discovery services.
- Exclusive assets: Specifica libraries are provided as exclusive assets, with each library constructed de novo using unique donor sets not used for any other library.
"With visionary antibody technologies and simplified agreement structures to match, we are focused on empowering our partners to efficiently generate effective antibody drugs against any target, to create cures for any disease," said Ken Sharples, CEO and co-founder of Specifica. "We look forward to the fulfillment of our collaboration with Scholar Rock as they continue to develop new, innovative therapeutics for serious diseases."
To learn more about Specifica, visit the company's newly updated website at www.specifica.bio.
About Specifica
Specifica's mission is to empower companies that create cures with visionary antibody technologies. Specifica's Generation 3 Antibody Library Platform is available on an exclusive basis, in multiple formats, under straightforward business terms. Drug-like antibodies, with broad diversity, high affinities and few biophysical liabilities, can be selected directly from the platform without the need for downstream improvement. In addition to in-house antibody library designs, Specifica also collaborates closely with partners to create custom libraries in which essential elements are optimized according to partner needs. Specifica also uses its Generation 3 Platform to carry out antibody discovery. Specifica is headquartered in Santa Fe, New Mexico. For more information, please visit www.specifica.bio and follow Specifica on Twitter and LinkedIn.