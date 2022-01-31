SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Spect, the data-science company and the leading provider of end-to-end eye disease screening solutions, today announced a partnership with MedArrive to bring retinal screening solutions to the patient, wherever they may be. Spect's AI-enabled mobile telemedicine platform will enable MedArrive providers to screen patients for vision-threatening eye diseases such as diabetic retinopathy, glaucoma and age-related macular degeneration (AMD), from anywhere and in just a matter of minutes.
"Access to quality care within the home is critical for an equitable health system," said Dan Trigub, CEO and co-founder of MedArrive. "We partnered with Spect because its approach to health is incredibly similar to ours: Support patients when and where they need it. The company's technology will improve the lives of so many of the people who have lacked access to eye care simply because they can't make it to an in-person appointment."
Americans Lack Access to Critical Eye Screenings
Diabetes impacts nearly one-third of the U.S. population, and many are affected by its related health complications. Diabetic Retinopathy is currently the leading cause of vision loss in American adults, impacting the lives of millions, yet preventable through regular eye check-ups. Despite that, 60% of U.S. patients skip their annual eye exam due to a dearth of appointment availability, lack of at-home care options, and a serious shortage of retinal specialists. Spect is uniquely positioned to address this critical healthcare gap because its technology makes treatment more affordable and accessible at the point of care.
How Spect Works
Spect's platform creates a frictionless workflow that enables MedArrive providers to complete the screening with an image gradeability above 95%.
- Spect Imaging Device: Spect practices receive a small, portable, and easy to use device for doctors to carry in their pocket
- Spect Telemedicine Platform: Spect trained specialists can guide clinicians how to use the Spect device, enabling seamless at-home testing options
- Spect Retinal Image Grader: Spect's AI-enabled platform analyzes the results within minutes, instead of days
- Spect's Dataset: Over 1.5 million images captured to date are on the platform and this dataset continues to grow
"If we're going to tackle health disparities here in The United States, we must ensure that everyone, and I mean everyone, can get the preventative eye care they need," said Mike Ricci, CEO and Co-Founder of Spect. "Retinal screening can prevent diabetic retinopathy and give early warnings about heart attack, stroke, Alzheimer's, and Parkinson's. With MedArrive, we'll be able to seamlessly extend screenings into homes and hopefully start making a dent in the large percentage of people who are missing their exams."
ABOUT SPECT
Spect is preventing blindness with the early detection of eye disease. It is a data-science company and leading provider of end-to-end eye disease screening solutions. Believing the eye is The Check Engine Light of the Body(™), Spect's technology serves to screen for eye diseases, as well as providing a key predictor of whole-body diseases, like stroke. Spect uses its AI-enabled telemedicine platform to train medical assistants and render diagnostic reports in minutes, instead of days, to deliver best-in-class service and financial outcomes for patients and clinics. For more information, visit getspect.com, or follow them on LinkedIn or Instagram @spectinc.
ABOUT MEDARRIVE
MedArrive enables healthcare payers and providers to seamlessly extend care services into the home, unlocking access to high-quality healthcare for more people at a fraction of the cost. Founded in partnership with Redesign Health, MedArrive's healthcare logistics and services platform allows providers and payers to bridge the virtual care gap, integrating physician-led telemedicine with in-person care from EMS professionals, Nurses, Community Health Workers, Phlebotomists, and more. As a result, patients can access trusted medical expertise from their homes' comfort and safety without interruption to the continuity of care, ultimately resulting in better patient outcomes, a better-utilized healthcare workforce, and significant cost savings for patients and providers alike.
MedArrive has more than 50k highly-skilled "Field Providers'' including EMS professionals in its national network, and services span dozens of clinical use cases, including complex condition monitoring, transitional care and readmission prevention, vaccinations and immunizations, medication administration and much more. To learn more, visit medarrive.com or follow us on Twitter @medarrive or LinkedIn.
