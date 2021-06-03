ALPHARETTA, Ga., June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dr. Susan Spitzler and Dr. Emma Murad, are board-certified dermatologists who lead a team of highly-trained professionals at their newly opened clinic in Alpharetta. The practice provides exceptional quality in the diagnosis and treatment of dermatological conditions and is conveniently located less than five minutes off of Georgia 400 from either Windward Parkway (Exit 11) or McFarland Parkway (Exit 12) at 1725 Windward Concourse, Suite 120. They offer the very latest in advanced technology and treatments to provide dermatological care for a broad range of medical and cosmetic needs. From simple skin irritations to troubling hair loss or acne, cold sores, cysts, rosacea and skin cancer screenings and treatment, Dr. Murad and Dr. Spitzler provide patients with compassionate care and effective treatment plans. Spectrum Dermatology of Atlanta is dedicated to meeting cosmetic skincare needs. Both men and women can benefit from cutting-edge cosmetic dermatology services such as laser therapy, facial fillers or sclerotherapy on spider veins. The team of aesthetic specialists at Spectrum Dermatology of Atlanta can also help return skin to a healthy, younger-looking glow with dermaplaning, facial peels, microdermabrasion and microneedling.
"We are so excited to treat patients at our new practice and serve the Atlanta area community by providing the very best in comprehensive dermatological care," says Dr. Emma Murad
More about Spectrum Dermatology of Atlanta:
Dr. Emma Murad graduated from Emory University with a degree in biology and began her career at Emory University's Department of Biochemistry and Pathology. She later attended Morehouse School of Medicine, completed her internship at the University of Pennsylvania and returned to Atlanta for her residency at Emory University's School of Medicine - Department of Dermatology. Dr. Murad is an expert in the field of both medical and cosmetic dermatology. She diagnoses and treats a full array of skin diseases, ranging from skin cancer detection and treatment to cosmetic procedures. She is a Diplomate of the American Board of Dermatology, a fellow of the American Academy of Dermatology and member of the Georgia Society for Dermatology and Dermatologic Surgery.
Dr. Susan Spitzler obtained her medical degree at Emory University in Atlanta, Georgia. Dr. Spitzler then completed two years of pediatric residency at Connecticut Children's Medical Center before finishing her dermatology residency at Emory University. Dr. Spitzler is one of Atlanta's elite board-certified dermatologist with over twenty years of dedicated service and experience in medical, surgical and cosmetic dermatology. She is a fellow of the American Academy of Dermatology, a Diplomate of the American Board of Dermatology and a member of the Georgia Society for Dermatology and Dermatologic Surgery.
For more information about the services offered at Spectrum Dermatology of Atlanta or to schedule an appointment, please visit http://www.specdermatl.com or call (470) 731-8010.
