GARDEN CITY, N.Y., Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- OCLI Vision, a Spectrum Vision Partners (SVP) managed practice, announced that the comprehensive ophthalmologists and optometrist from Keystone Eye Associates, LLC have joined its team of world-renowned eye care experts.
According to Keystone's Dennis Slochower, MD, "My colleagues and I are honored to be members of OCLI Vision's team of internationally known eye care leaders. We share their commitment to providing patients with the highest level of ophthalmic services and we'll continue to serve our community with a seamless continuum of expert eye care."
OCLI Vision is a leading ophthalmology practice whose growth is supported by the management and administrative services of Spectrum Vision Partners (SVP), an organization serving many of the top ophthalmology groups and ambulatory eye surgery centers in New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, and Pennsylvania. Keystone Eye Associates, LLC is Spectrum's 14th affiliation since 2017.
"I'm pleased to announce that Spectrum Vision Partners has affiliated with the highly accomplished doctors at Philadelphia's Keystone Eye Associates, LLC to join OCLI Vision's world-renowned ocular team," says Tom Burke, SVP's CEO. "Keystone's respected eye care practitioners have always been committed to providing outstanding community-based ophthalmic care throughout the Philadelphia area and we welcome the team to OCLI Vision."
For more information about OCLI Vision and Spectrum Vision Partners, please contact:
Tom Burke
Chief Executive Officer
tburke@spectrumvisionpartners.com
Greg Wappett
Chief Development Officer
gwappett@spectrumvisionpartners.com
About OCLI Vision
Founded in 1997, OCLI Vision (https://www.ocli.net) is one of the leading ophthalmology practices in the United States. The practices of OCLI Vision offer eye care services at locations throughout Connecticut, New Jersey, New York, and Pennsylvania. OCLI is led by a large group of highly skilled ophthalmologists in each major sub-specialty of eye care, who provide comprehensive eye care services, including treatment for cataracts, corneal disease, glaucoma, retinal disease, oculoplastics, refractive surgery, and neuro-ophthalmology.
About Spectrum Vision Partners
Spectrum Vision Partners (https://www.spectrumvisionpartners.com) is a leading management services organization, serving the ophthalmology sector. With over 900 employees providing world-class practice management and administrative solutions to a network of nationally renowned, multi-specialty ophthalmologists in New York, New Jersey, Connecticut and Pennsylvania. Spectrum Vision Partners (SVP) supports 28 clinic locations, three (3) state-licensed ambulatory centers, and over 80 surgeons, doctors, and other medical professionals. Spectrum provides a comprehensive set of business support functions, including billing and collections, credential services, marketing, physician recruitment, ASC development, financial and accounting services, benefits and payroll management and information technology.
About Blue Sea Capital
Blue Sea Capital (http://www.blueseacapital.com) is a private equity firm based in West Palm Beach, Florida, that invests in growth-oriented lower middle market companies valued up to $250 million. The firm has more than $750 million in assets under management and invests across three industry verticals: aerospace & defense, healthcare, and industrial growth. Blue Sea Capital's strategy is to partner with talented managers and differentiated companies, typically as the first or second institutional investor, and deliver strategic and operational value-add that drives growth acceleration, industry outperformance and business transformation.
Media Contact
Peter Spanos, Spectrum Vision Partners, 917 468 6637, pspanos@spectrumvisionpartners.com
SOURCE OCLI