ATLANTA, March 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With the recent worldwide outbreak of the Coronavirus (COVID-19), health concepts in communication, marketing, and media are playing a crucial role in the pandemic. Dr. Frank Rasler M.D., a staff physician at Regional Medical Group and an Atlanta emergency physician on the front line of Coronavirus treatment, spoke at the National Conference on Health Communication, Marketing, and Media (NCHCMM) at the Omni Hotel at CNN Center in 2019 before the pandemic emerged.
Dr. Rasler's advice resonates well in attempting to find hope and some benefit from the pandemic:
"Everyone should use this abrupt awareness of mortality from preventable diseases as a huge motivator for major change in their personal health risk behavior. Despite the sadness and economic hardship, this must also become a time to face reality about the preventable diseases that will result from unhealthy lifestyle choices we make every day.
"Look for positive steps you can take to reverse the stress and panic that comes from feeling hopeless against this crisis. Our world has suddenly changed, but being at home allows a rare opportunity to inspire healthier behaviors in exercise, a plant-based type of diet, weight reduction, smoking, substance abuse, stress management, and spiritual support – and engage your family into better health habits. The exact opposite can easily occur if you do not take specific action toward this outcome. Instead, your new at-home behavior might become a combination of laziness and Netflix, unhealthy snack foods, increased alcohol, weight gain, and depression."
The main takeaway from the 15-minute lecture by Dr. Rasler is that this new mortality awareness is a rare opportunity to inspire people to rapidly and permanently choose healthier behaviors, resulting in a longer and happier life.
Readers can view Dr. Rasler's lecture and methods here: https://youtu.be/vaU9Mt5oTrs
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there is currently no vaccine to prevent Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). The best way to prevent illness is to avoid being exposed to this virus.
Take the following steps to protect yourself:
- Social Distancing
- Wash your hands
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth
- Stay home
- Cover your mouth and nose when you cough
- If you are sick, wear a face mask
- Clean AND disinfect frequently touched surfaces daily
For more health tips, visit https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus.
